FROM THE INSIDE OUT: Blowing out the candles

There is a right and a wrong way to blow out the candles on a birthday cake. At least according to my family’s tradition. The birthday celebrant is duty bound to blow all candles out in one powerful breath or according to other family blowers , it indicates a lack of technique. So early teaching of this skill is a must: with a deep inhalation of air, fill the lungs to their capacity and that means every air sack, then expel the air thus captured in one explosive breath. By the age of 12, their expertise is such that any member of the tribe could mess up a hair-do with an indiscriminate “blow” in the wrong direction.
At family birthday celebrations, very few candles are ever left burning after the first big blow that follows the Happy Birthday Song. As some members age they are allowed to have candles represent more than one year: red may stands for 4 years, blue for 2, etc. within reason, of course. No one wants to be a candle blowing wuss and with all the practice and experience, this family probably has above average pulmonary tidal volume. That could be considered a plus.
Smart Son # 2 had been ill with viral pneumonia and ended up in Intensive care, was treated successfully and discharged from the hospital. His birthday celebration had to be cancelled due to his hospitalization and his period of recuperation was requiring more time than expected. Smart Son # 1 had come from Austin to assist his brother after his dismissal from hospital.
One day when I and the siblings were visiting, to our surprise it was discovered
Smart Son #2 had climbed out of his sick bed, gone shopping for a small birthday cake and several packets of candles. He walked in weak and wan, stated he wanted his birthday celebration and that he had all the amenities, and indeed he had except for the presence of the other members of our extended family
So with just the four of us in attendance, Only Sister and I placed all 61 candles (as insisted upon) on the small one layer birthday cake.
“But Son”, I said, “your lungs are compromised, there are so many candles, however will
you –“.
“Not to worry, Mom, we all do what we have to do.”
So after the knuckle-burning experience of lighting 61 candles, the flames were putting out heat and headed toward the ceiling. I feared for my eyelashes. We hurriedly sang Happy Birthday, and stepped back with our hearts in our throats, knowing even a pair of healthy lungs could not extinguish that inferno.
Smart Son #2 reached behind him and grabbed a hairdryer, pointed it toward the flaming cake and let blow a blast of air that extinguished the candles in about 1 second, and sent wax and candle wick cinders flying in all directions. The candles were reduced to a puddle of wax.
Smart Son #2 sat there with a smug expression on his face. His candles were definitely out. In fact they were out and about, truth be known.
After scraping away the melted wax , the four of us enjoyed a piece of birthday cake feeling satisfaction that family tradition had been maintained; the candles were definitely out. Another unblemished record.
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
