From the Inside Out: A new art form is emerging

The media is obsessed with the subject of lying to the point it has made it into a new art form. According to what we read and follow on our televisions everyone lies: our politicians, our TV commentators, our newspapers….everyone. How sad is that? I find myself beginning to believe it.
When a problems arises, it is best to treat the root cause rather than the symptoms. In this case parents must make sure they do not raise children who lie because children will lie unless taught not to do so. Lying is easy and may pay off temporarily but it can become a tragic adult habit. Your child’s first lie requires immediate action. Identify the lie and explain that lying separates people we can trust from those we cannot. It is important to explain that “our family” does not lie; Daddy does not lie and Mommy does not lie. Then for heaven’s sake don’t!
Lying to kids comes easy, “If you don’t come right now, I am leaving you here!” You won’t and the child know it. It is an idle threat and a lie. “If you hit little brother again, I will take away all your toys.” If you say it, but do not mean it or do it, you have lied.
Why tell children something that has to be changed or corrected when they are older? Telling kids there is a Santa Claus is telling a lie. The same goes for that ‘ol tooth fairy. Santa and the tooth fairy can be a fun family tradition without lying about it. Children will ask, “Is Santa real?” Anwser: “No but we like to pretend that he is and that makes it fun for everyone”. “Is the tooth fairy really coming tonight to take my tooth and leave me some money?” “Someone will. Let us pretend that she does, pretending is the best fun of all.” Believing that Santa Claus, the tooth fairy or the Easter bunny are real and then learning that they are not, will ensure that sooner or later a parent will get the question, “God is just pretend, too. Right?” How will a parent get out of that one?
Telling the movie cashier your child is younger than he really is in order to get the cheaper admission ticket is also a real whopper. That lie is not lost on children who sees it as “If my parents lie, I guess it is okay for me to do the same”. Oh yes, and watch for a tendency to cheat at games or board play, these are lies too under a different name.
So parents, one and all, teach your children that lying is wrong, really wrong, and maybe the politicians, the media and the general population of their generation will be held to a higher standard than we are seeing today.
(Portions of the above were excerpted from my book Retro Parenting.)
