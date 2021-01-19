FROM THE INSDIE OUT: Things people do

I consider myself a very tolerant person. I am a good listener, (or once was), and I don’t really care if people agree with me or not. Usually. But there are some things that make me want to take an ad in the local newspaper offering a class on how not to do silly stuff.
First among them: In each kitchen sink is a metal basket that covers the drain hole and is there for the purpose of catching food scraps so we can lift it out and empty it into the disposal drain. How nice is that? Along comes about 1/2 of the people I know and what do they do with this magnificent system? They wash their dishes, drain out the dishwater, clean the strainer basket and are you ready for this? They turn the basket on its side and place it on the sink ledge by the faucets. Horrors, I say.
Now we have a drain with a few well-spaced cross bars that will keep your glasses, hearing aid or the cap from your aspirin bottle from falling down the drain. BUT if you drop a contact lens, a gem stone from a ring, a pill or a small button, down it goes into the goose neck 14 inches below your sink. All the while the basket sits high and dry on the sink ledge.
Now a plumber’s tool is needed to open the goose neck and drain the nasty stuff that remains there with the hope of finding what you dropped. Since it is now dripping and in your hands of course you must clean out the malodorous stuff in the goose neck. An uncontrollable desire to clean the goose neck of your drain is the only justification for ever leaving the basket up and out of the drain opening.
Secondly, we have kitchen cupboards in which we store our cups and drinking glasses. Many of my relatives and friends turn them upside down inside the cupboard. Why? I know that during the dust storms of the 1930s everyone turned things upside down to keep the dust out of things, including cups and especially drinking glasses. It kept us from feeling dust between our teeth when we drank the Kool-Aid. I well remember dust storms. But here we are 70 years later, with air conditioned, weather-stripped, insulated houses containing cupboards with doors and we are still turning our glasses upside down. This makes no sense at all. I keep thinking if a stray cockroach or a fly just happens to leave a skid mark on the cupboard shelf, (after all we do live in buggy ‘ol Texas) you are tipping the rim of your glass onto any mess that just may have been deposited there.
Thirdly, this may fall into the category of rare and eccentric behavior but I think anyone who wears a belt and suspenders has an anxiety problem. Or maybe it is a self-image or self-esteem problem but he is afraid of something!
Fourthly, please let’s lose the word, “got”. It is an ugly, unnecessary word. When people say I have got to blah, blah…..it is an un-pretty fingernail scratching on the blackboard of my life. I have never found a sentence that required the word “got”. Never will.
Fifthly, there are people who are unable to pronounce the profession in which they earn their living.
Case in point: Realtor. Most people I know pronounce it Real-a-tor. It is Re’ al tor. Why is this?
I could list a few more but don’t want to nit-picky. Interestingly, now that some of these weird habits have been exposed, I dare say, I do believe I have closure!
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.