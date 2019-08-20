From a hilltop in Central Texas

Having a life-long habit of writing about events and occasions has produced a rather disorganized stack of essays on diverse topics most of which molder away in notebooks and boxes. Occasionally it is necessary to examine some of these previously written accounts in the hope of finding a topic for my column FROM THE INSIDE OUT. My experiences on a horse ranch in Central Texas somehow lay there as if waiting to be re-read and considered for publication
It was a time of expectation. The pastures were not yet as green with the growth of fresh new grass as they would soon be, budded trees proclaimed the time when leaves would burst forth and the fields and roadways proclaimed the advent of the wild flowers of spring. The mares awaited the birth of their foals, content in the predictable security of their pens, barns and the care of their owner.
I was there on a hilltop in Central Texas overlooking the well-manicured acres of a horse ranch operated by a successful business man who raised race horses for a hobby. After a tour of the facility it struck me as a very expensive hobby.
One of the questions I asked of the rancher was why his horse corral fences were painted black. His reply was a surprise. He explained race horses were bred for speed not brains and sometimes a horse does weird things. If stressed, for whatever reason, they would chew on the fences and literally consume a wooden one and would even chew on a metal one at times. He prevented this by using a paint laced with tar, because horses were repelled by the taste of it. He said they can mess up a fence in no time at all.
It is known animals undergo stress like we humans and do strange things like eat fences, hide food in mud holes and in the case of one of my kids, eat an entire baby blanket. Yes, he did. He didn’t literally eat and swallow it, he chewed it into little shreds until it just disappeared. One needn’t go far to see exhibitions of stress in the human species. Hair twisting, lip chewing, knee jiggling, yes and eating a blanket. But I digress.
On the tour with the owner his concern was to make it all work. The fences were mended, the land was tended, food and water were provided and he cared about every detail of the foaling, training and nurturing process of his horses.
The analogy kept popping into my mind: God also provides us with a “hilltop”, full of beauty and potential. Our pastures produce or wither depending on our efforts of care and application. Our offspring thrive or wither in their “pastures” and “pens” depending on their parents’ abilities to guide, teach and provide for them.
In spite of faltering and stumbling in our efforts to make our “hilltop” pleasing to God, we can depend on Him to help us repair our fences, to renew and strengthen us so that we can be good stewards to our small corner of the earth. He can inspire us to care, guide and teach our young so that they too can live according to God’s plan and in future inherit a planet that will exhibit our care of it.
Yes it was easy to feel the presence of God on a hilltop in Central Texas. As for my blanket-eating son, he turned out to be a decent person who gave his parents no grief during his teen years and is a good husband and father. Why he found his blanket edible, I will never know. I reckon I should have dipped it in tar.
