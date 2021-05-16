Foundations, Foundations, Oh My! Why do homes have foundation issues?

The ground shifts under the homes. It expands when it rains and contracts when the ground is dry. This causes the foundation to move along with the soil.
When the movement is repetitive or more extreme, it can cause damage to the foundation. When this damage is addressed early it will be less costly to address.
Watch out for these signs of potential foundation issues: doors and windows sticking or improper movement, cracks in exterior or interior walls, floors, doorways, sagging floors, chimneys with cracks or that are leaning, exterior porches or patios that are sinking into the ground and improper drainage.
If a home is built at the bottom of a hill and the water runs toward the house when it rains, be certain that there is adequate drainage to capture the water and divert it before it reaches the home’s foundation.
Keeping an eye out for these things will allow you to catch the problem before it becomes very costly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.