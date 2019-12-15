Fortunate to live in Huntsville

Thanksgiving has less merchandizing appeal than either Halloween or Christmas, so it’s easy for this national holiday to be relegated to football and turkey and largely bypassed. In fact, Thanksgiving Day is the perfect time to acknowledge just how fortunate we are to live in the United States of America, and Huntsville in particular. True, Thanksgiving has already come and gone, but we can still pause to give thanks a couple of weeks afterward.
On December 9th, we heard from Mayor Andy Brauninger about the state of the city. He brought good news in abundance. The new infrastructure supported by the issuance of bonds is coming along well, and even under budget. Picture that happening in Boston. Our city has a cash reserve. Picture that happening in Detroit.
One of the reasons for optimism about our city is our city government. We have a mayor who loves his city and its people, to the point of persisting in his public duties in the midst of onerous cancer treatment. We have fair-minded city council members who are approachable, reasonable, and conscientious. That doesn’t mean we don’t have some spirited discussions over what’s best for the city, but they are nothing like the bitter public acrimony we experienced in the not too distant past under a different council.
Our city tax rate did not increase this year, as our tax base grows. Yes, property values are up, so that we are not paying less taxes, but would you rather live in San Francisco? Most of us couldn’t do that even in the highly unlikely event we wanted to. Construction is booming as the University grows. Our sales tax revenue is healthy.
Our police and fire services are not at open war with each other. Picture that happening in Houston. Our police chief came up through the department ranks during a career with HPD. Our city manager came up through the city ranks; Huntsville is not just a career stepping stone to somewhere else for these two gentlemen. City leaders are invested in their city. Picture that in Baltimore.
We have the headaches of any normal city, particularly the I-45 corridor expansion. But what if there was no plan to add lanes and replace narrow bridges? What if the state bypassed Huntsville? Some would like to see Huntsville stay just the same. Most realize that nothing stays the same, and the question is simply how the aches and pains of change are to be managed.
We take a lot of things for granted in our fair city: paved roads, operable sewers, clean water, attractive parks, and effective leadership. Without dwelling on the past, it’s fair to say that all of these important things have improved substantially over the past decade. And they should continue that progress in the future. Fortunately, it appears we will be able to keep a hospital in Huntsville; we will see what that looks like in 2020.
One other asset Huntsville has is public-spirited volunteers. The great non-profits in Huntsville are too numerous to mention, but without them our city would truly be hard-pressed. And don’t forget the citizens who serve on city boards and commissions – all volunteers.
Volunteers work to help the city (and county) carry the load of helping the less fortunate, the victimized, the homeless, the under-educated, the young, and the elderly. Our people have compassion. When you are approached to contribute financially or personally, please continue to answer the call.
Huntsville is not as wealthy as many cities. It needs more family housing. Its school system needs improvement. Infrastructure needs extend beyond current construction. Some blighted buildings need to be torn down. In a word, our city is normal, with normal needs. However, should you compare it to similar-size cities in other countries, or other states, or even other parts of Texas, you’ll find it’s a good city to live in and raise a family. People from more affluent cities choose to retire to Huntsville.
Even as another Thanksgiving is history and the Christmas holidays approach, let’s take time to be thankful for Huntsville and those who keep her on course. Then let’s determine what each of us can do to help our city thrive in 2020.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 40 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
