I think it’s important and interesting to go back and review past history when looking at the May 2021 Huntsville ISD bond proposal. It tells us where we’ve been and hopefully helps us determine the best direction for the future of our district.
In December of 1997, I was hired as an assistant superintendent under newly hired Superintendent, Mr. Rudy Okruhlik, who was selected to replace Mr. Dale Dixon. Mr. Dixon had just completed a successful seven-year tenure as the Superintendent of Schools in HISD and planned to retire.
Upon Mr. Okruhlik’s arrival, the board of trustees gave him several goals to pursue, one being to assess our facilities and a possible bond package to address aging buildings and temporary classrooms that had become permanent structures around most of our elementary campuses. This was not a situation unique to HISD, many districts utilized temporary classrooms during that time. As we studied the facility issue we determined that replacing the temporary classrooms with new permanent classrooms would allow us to realign our elementary campuses so students did not have to move every couple of years to a different campus. This would give our students more opportunities to have much needed consistency, less disruptions, and time to build relationships with teachers. Overall, this would provide a much better educational process for our students and teaching staff.
Shortly after I arrived Mr. Okruhlik gave me the charge of looking at our athletic facilities and to determine what we could do to make improvements. Doug Smith, the athletics director and head football coach at that time took me on a tour of the football field house and the baseball and softball fields at Kate Barr Ross. I must say, I came back and told Mr. Okruhlik that I could not believe that a 5A District who was successfully competing against Conroe, The Woodlands, Spring, Klein and Tomball had facilities not even suitable for a 1A or 2A District. Our football field house was not even half the size of our current field house and had four teams dressing in cramped quarters, the boys baseball team was dressing in the old swimming pool pump house at Kate Barr Ross, and our girls softball team did not have a dressing area at their field. Immediately we did some upgrading.
We took a temporary classroom not being used and moved it to the girls softball area and renovated it into a dressing area for our softball team, added bleachers to our baseball field and with the help of parent volunteers we reconditioned the playing fields and volunteers added a new back stop and screens around the baseball field. The football field house had to wait because we didn’t have the money at that time to tackle such a large project.
After making our assessments, Mr. Okruhlik formed a facilities committee comprised of parents, staff and business leaders across the district, much like the facilities planning committee Dr. Sheppard has utilized for the current bond proposal. We had approximately 85 members that attended most of the meetings.
This committee compiled an extensive list then had to prioritize the needs of the entire district. It took several meetings and much discussion but the committee did an outstanding job. The proposal they brought to the board included renovations for all campuses, classroom additions at Stewart Elementary, classroom additions at Mance Park Middle School, a new library at Gibbs Elementary, a new Samuel Walker Houston Elementary campus to replace the old facility, classroom additions at the high school, library, cafeteria, and science classroom renovations at the high school and a new football field house and practice fields at the high school. The total bond package would be for $34.7 million dollars and cost taxpayers an additional 17 cents on their tax rate.
The community got behind us and supported our district by passing the bond. A great victory for our kids and community!
If you compare the proposed 2021 bond package to the 1998 bond package you are getting over three and half times more bond money than the 1998 bond for almost half the cost on the tax rate. Just like the 1998 bond, it addresses needs at every campus, addresses safety/security issues at each campus, and realigns our grades to a model that has proven to be more successful academically. In addition, it provides a new district auditorium, new baseball and softball fields (on the high school campus), renovates the existing football practice facility into a new home for the Hornets, new field house, new tennis courts and new practice fields for all outdoor boys and girls sports.
When I came to Huntsville in 1997 as an assistant superintendent, I came here to make a positive impact on our schools. When I retired in 2005 as superintendent of schools I felt we had made a positive impact and our district was headed in the right direction for success. Some of that was lost in the years just before the hiring of Dr. Scott Sheppard in 2018. He and the board have done a great job getting our district back on track and headed in the right direction to be successful. The facilities planning committee has done a lot of hard work during difficult times and presented a plan that I feel addresses the many needs of our district to help prepare our students for success after graduation.
I am proud to live in Huntsville, I am proud of our school district, I am proud to be a Hornet and I am proud to support the passage of both Proposition A and Proposition B of the 2021 HISD Bond.
I hope you will join me in supporting Huntsville ISD on May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.