It is good that children sing of God and Country with patriotic fervor in their young voices. During my grade school years, oh how we sang! The Golden Book of Favorite Songs included the words and music to the songs we sang; all eight grades singing together accompanied by our teacher at the piano. Throughout the years there were very few of the 221 songs on those 128 pages that we didn’t sing at one time or another.
A few of the children’s songs had reasonably cheerful lyrics and the traditional Christmas songs are the ones we still sing during the holiday season, but the remainder of the music would never, but never be found among any collection of children’s music in today’s elementary schools.
Two songs that will remain a mystery as to the purpose for their inclusion in our song book are Largo from the opera, Xerxes composed by George Frederic Handel in 1738 and The Anvil Chorus from the opera, Il Trovatore composed by Guiseppi Verdi in 1853. Xerxes I was the King of Persia (486 to 465 B.C.) husband of the Biblical Esther, and he may have been a despot and a peachy dancer but he sang this aria to a tree early on in the opera, extolling its shade, as it were.
The Anvil Chorus, so-called because the Gypsies of Spain had the bad habit of striking their anvils early in the morning and singing about hard work, good wine and Gypsy women which created a racket that annoyed some of the more refined citizens and especially members of the Royal Guard. One would need to be de-sensitized to mayhem to withstand all four acts of this violent story. We are talking stabbings, burnings, poisonings or dying of grief. The lyrics had been modified but the music evoked what was intended.
It is difficult to explain why the people who compiled the songs for this book ever included the above two operatic selections. Neither were melodies any group, aside from an opera company, would voluntarily sing for fun or fellowship.
The Civil War and World War I songs dealt with dying, thinking of your mother or girl friend as soldiers went into battle. Dreaming of home and peace; Home Sweet Home speaks of “Mid pleasures and palaces though we may roam, Be it ever so humble there’s no place like home--
Even though he was a northerner, Stephan C. Foster was famous for the music he composed before the Civil War. Most of his songs were inspired by camp meetings attended by the black people of the south. His songs were inspired by the people he met and the music they sang; songs like Old Black Joe, Old Folks at Home, Hard Times Come Again No More, Old Dog Tray, Massa’s in the Cold Ground. Most were laments of pain and grief experienced by black people on the plantations and the sorrow, stress and labor that was their lot in life at that time. Oddly, we all sang those songs on a regular basis.
Also included were songs about dying in stormy seas, yearning for the country left behind after coming to America, loving and losing the loves of their lives, mothers and fathers dying, children dying and everyone was lonesome and longing for something impossible to attain. All were “downers” but they didn’t seem to have that effect on us as we sang these sad songs day after day.
Several of Robert Burns’ poems were put to music with the words included in the idiomatic style for which he was known. The little book of songs contained music and lyrics from many countries including Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Spain, France and Wales. It would be safe to say, very few of them were happy songs and only a very few children’s songs had a touch of lightheartedness to them.
It was customary to sing each and every day at our school and accounts for the fact that as I read through the Golden Book of Favorite Songs I remembered the words to countless melodies that I hadn’t sung in many decades. It was why during times when tragedy struck any member of our group of students, grief counselling was never required. We sang about death, sadness, lost love and personal loss on a daily basis.
If perchance I would break into “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, comin’ for to carry me home, A band of angels comin’ after me, Comin’ for to carry me home”, please be aware I would not be singing about South Dakota here! But back then, the deeper meaning of that song probably escaped us entirely.
My first eight years in elementary school are remembered as happy years. Active competitive play, good friends, much laughter, no bullying and I always felt eager about going to school each day. We had two 15-minute recesses and an hour at noon. That may account for some of the eagerness!
I do not yearn for the good old days, but upon investigation there are things that continue to amaze me regarding them and the effect they had on those who experienced their value or in some cases their lack of it.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
