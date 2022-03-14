There is was, lying among numerous other books of various vintage and conditions: The Golden Book of Favorite Songs. Countless old items of furniture, glassware, tools, magazines and books were on display at this garage sale but it was the little song book with the worn cover and dog-eared pages that caught my attention. Its yellowed pages spoke to me in a very meaningful way and it was saying, “Buy Me”.
As a child in the little one-room school house that I attended for eight years, this book, copyrighted in 1915, supplied all the songs and music for our singing experiences for those entire eight years. The index divided the contents into “Civil War Songs, Folk Songs, National and Patriotic Songs, Negro Spirituals, Old Folks Songs, Peace Songs, Religious Songs, State Songs, Christmas Songs and Children’s Songs.” (mostly rounds i.e. Alouette.)
After returning home I read the song book from cover to cover. The lyrics were amazing and some would be considered politically unacceptable today but many of the old patriotic songs are still being sung albeit some have long since disappeared into the dustbin of musical history. Among the seldom remembered patriotic songs were Columbia, the Gem of the Ocean and Hail Columbia which was composed in 1789 and written to be played at the inauguration of George Washington. We sang both. Yankee Doodle and Dixie were sung with equal gusto, since South Dakotans have never had the emotional, political or geographical reasons to feel affected by the Civil War: it was something we read about in our history books.
Richard Shackburg wrote the words to the song Yankee Doodle in a spirit of derision and gave the words and music to the poorly organized and ill-equipped revolutionary troops as a marching song. It is believed the original music dates back many hundreds of years and it is not known where it originated. The original words were not what they are today and were not very serious at that time. When the colonial troops marched to its music and sang its lyrics in the presence of British Troops, they considered it laughable as did most people of the time. Twenty years later, when the Colonial Army declared victory after the battle of Lexington, they marched to the music of Yankee Doodle and five years later General Cornwallis marched to the strains of this rollicking melody as he surrendered his sword and his army to General Washington.
The word Yankees was never a complimentary term but rather a contemptuous word to describe the Puritans, some say adapted from a corruption of the word, English. Doodle in the dictionaries of the time meant “trifling” or a “simple fellow”.
The words sung to this tune by the colonists were little more than meaningless doggerel and are no longer anywhere to be found. Even today it is not the lofty sentiment expressed by the words of the song but the catchy tune, tempo and the patriotic nature of its history that gives it a place among this nation’s treasured patriotic songs.
The real name of the song, Dixie, is Dixie Land but everyone uses just the title, Dixie. It was written in 1859 in Ohio by Daniel Emmett who was a performing member of Bryant’s Minstrels. It was when they were performing in New York City that he was asked on a Saturday to write a new song that the entertainers could use in their program the next week. The following Monday he delivered the words and music to Dixie to the group and it was incorporated into the show and performed that very week.
The song was very well received, became very popular and was sung in various parts of the country especially in the southern states. While entertaining in New Orleans, the leader of Bryant’s Minstrels used it as a part of their street parade music and the people of New Orleans embraced it wildly and began singing it in the streets. When the Civil War began it became the great inspirational song of the Confederate Army.
Many different words were used with this music through the years. Like the original words to Yankee Doodle, the original words were quite meaningless as a song of inspiration or patriotic sentiment. However, when the new lyrics were written by Albert Pike of Arkansas, it became a favorite of the southern military and civilian populations. It served to stir the hearts of those who fought for the “Flag of Dixie”.
Today when we hear these two songs, there echoes the tread of a united people who loved this country enough to take up arms to protect and many to give their lives so that we might enjoy its bounties. It is part of a legacy we have inherited from those who have passed before. It is no wonder that with up lifted arms, our hearts are moved by these songs that evoke in us a pledge to give our head, hands and heart to God and Country.
