After another great breakfast we arranged a tour by taxi of the area surrounding the Sandals Resort. Our driver was very knowledgeable about the history of the Island as well as the local flora and fauna.
Oh the flora! The northern part of Jamaica is made up of mountains, sea shore and very little open country. It is covered in dense tropical forest totally full of North American house plants. Everything we buy in florist shops grows totally wild in Jamaica: Philodendron, croton, coleus, ivy, ferns, palms rubber plant, dieffenbachia and poinciana which they call “flame of the forest” since the trees bloom a brilliant red-orange at their very tops. Yep, forests of house plants reaching 60 feet toward the sky. Blooms were everywhere as we were taken up the mountains and down.
On the way down one mountainside, a 7 foot “bird” stood in the road. He was covered with ferns and flowers. I knew he wasn’t a real bird because he had sandals on his feet. We stopped to admire his plumage and he spread his wings for us as Vicky and I had our picture taken with him. As we proceeded down the mountain our taxi approached a young man going down the middle of the road doing front flips over and over and making remarkably good time. As we approached he stopped flipping, stood upright, our driver pulled up beside him, he smiled, we gave him a thumbs up and handed him some money. He seemed totally surprised for some reason. Maybe that is how he walks all the time.
Scattered along the way were several old 18th century mansions some of which were now museums. On the recommendation of our driver we drove on to the Pineapple Market in a nearby village because the vendors there were said to be less pushy. Our visit to the Pineapple Market taught all of us the meaning of the word pushy. As we drew to a stop, a vendor rushed to our cab and practically carried me up the few steps to her shop. Then she grabbed a fan and began fanning me. She kept saying things like. “I will keep you cool as you buy”, “See this, see that”, meanwhile hovering and invading my space… “I am helping you keep cool, right?” “I am working hard to keep you comfortable”, “You will want to buy something. Then you will be happy. I am working hard for you”. On and on………..
I just wanted out and away. After buying a cheap knick-knack that I didn’t want or need, I made my escape back to our taxi and waited for the others. Meanwhile the vendors had hit on Tripp, Vicky and Bill individually, big time and they became as desperate to get away as I.
Now I wondered what “pushy” meant to the driver. Heaven forbid I ever experience it. Interestingly, everyone rushed to help me everywhere I went, probably due to the rarity of seeing someone with white hair in this environment of the young and the beautiful.
It was a great 2 ½ hour tour of this beautiful part of the Island. Jamaica is multiracial and multicultural but except for tourists, we saw no white people. The people here are comfortable in their skin, eagerly shake hands, smile and engage in conversation. They were very courteous and friendly even when we were not on Sandals property. Vehicles drive on the left side of the road, British style, and there were times I felt headed to meet my Maker when maneuvering intersections, but the drivers seemed competent. Most cars are white for some reason, rarely any other color. Roadways were cleaner than ours in Texas even though we have all those signs that say “don’t mess with Texas”. (I had a friend, who hated that sign so bad that each time he saw one by the roadside, he threw some trash out the window of his car. But he could be perverse.)
We were told there is very little crime on this part of the Island, because, there are policemen everywhere and a large percentage of them are in civilian clothes. The taxi driver said anyone who commits a crime, will be caught. However he said there were areas in the south part of the Island that had crime problems mainly with gang activity.
Brides and wedding parties are common at Sandals. During our check-in, a wedding party arrived and the bride’s father was carrying a Scottish kilt. Because the formal kilt is a thing of beauty that was a wedding I wanted to see. On inquiry, I learned that the wedding would take place at a thatched-roof gazebo overlooking the ocean the following day at 2 P.M.
I stated my intention of witnessing that wedding but my wimpy traveling companions said no way would they be a party to that caper. So I determined I would go alone but I was going to see the kilted wedding even if it meant climbing a nearby tree and peering out through the branches.
Stay tuned for Part IV next week when I witness the wedding of tourists from Scotland.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
