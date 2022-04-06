Upon arrival at the Sandals Resort at Ochos Rios we were pleased with what we saw and planned to make the most of everything. Since Sandals is an all-inclusive resort there is no need to carry money and after stashing our wallets in a safe place we went about savoring all food, drink, physical activity or comfort available to us.
Later in the evening we had dinner in the Neptune Seafood Restaurant. Before our backsides hit the chair there was someone at the ready to take our orders for food or beverage and the variety was un-imaginable, delicious, no charges and no tips which are forbidden. It had been a long day and soon after dinner we opted to drag our tired bodies to our rooms and collapse in welcome sleep.
Breakfast the next morning was a sea of breads, pastries, eggs, meat, cheese and fruit. We dined outdoors and why not, the food certainly wouldn’t cool off or dry out, since it was hot as Hades and very humid. Meeting the breakfast chef, Joe, was special. The Jamaican accent is very pleasant and locals rearrange sentence structure in a most interesting way.
“Do you have eggs this morning, Joe? We asked.
“Oh yes, mon, Joe, he have eggs”.
And indeed they were fresh and beautifully prepared and each morning we would repeat the routine. As we departed, Joe would call out, “Bye now, you come soon back”. And we did.
That day we took a glass bottom boat tour of the reef and viewed the coral and the under sea creatures in the crystal clear water. We had to wade out to and in from the boat so we came back with wet britches. No problem, mon, we lounged on the beach until we dried off.
We were in beach chairs near the Sandal’s property line just adjacent to a long pier jutting out into the water and the beach across the fence from us was similar to ours but populated by locals who had various touristy items for sale, including marijuana. We watched with interest a young couple slide past the fence where it was attached to the pier and begin to negotiate with “vendors” ready to serve them. They were handed cigarettes, the vendor was handed money, they lit up immediately and as they crossed back to our side of the fence and walked past us the smell of marijuana wafted through the air. I said, “Well if any of us just must have a joint, we know where to get it”. I was jesting.
When we left the beach we decided to stop at a nearby pool swim-up bar for pizza. The bar also served rum punch, pina colatas and Bloody Marys, not unusual in itself except that Bishop, the bartender, mixes and serves all drinks from off the top of his head. He places a glass or two on his head, pours the ingredients of the drink(s) ordered into the glass (s) and when ready, he comes over, bends his knees a bit until the top of his head is within close proximity, at which time you reach out and lift the drink from the top of his head, swizzle stick included. This maneuver was done with a smile and a flourish that exhibited a masterful bit of balance and control on Bishop’s part. We never tired of watching Bishop doing his thing.
We took an orientation tour which included a lecture on the history of the area and a tour of the kitchen area. We met the Master Chef, from Yugoslavia, one of the only two white people we encountered during our visit and although I was not initially interested in taking this tour it turned out to be a real eye opener. Their prepared food is made from scratch and their kitchens do not include stand-alone food freezers. The only thing allowed in a freezer is a frozen dessert because their policy is that all food is fresh and all menu offerings are made from scratch. Their kitchen policies and procedures top anything I have ever seen even those aboard cruise ships, and their sanitary quality control and training policies were faultless.
We cancelled our Ocho Rios tour because the tour would take us to the top of the falls, then it would be necessary to walk down a multiple series of stairs in order to look back at the magnificent falls. Since three of our four could do the “looking back” part, but not the stairs, we opted out. I know the falls are there, I just haven’t seen them from below.
Sandals is an enormous place but in spite of its size, I saw not so much as a gum wrapper or a dry leaf on any walkway or flower bed. This, in spite of not seeing a trash can in the entire area, not one. The employee to guest ratio is one to one and is probably what makes these things possible.
There is eating and there is dining, usually I eat but while at Sandals I dined and it was a delight. We ate Caribbean food that night which included “jerked chicken” and among other things, crème brulee. We all intended to attend some of the nighttime activities which included dancing under the stars but forget that, we couldn’t wait to pile into bed in order to be rested for the next day.
