There are many Sandals Resorts throughout the Caribbean. We chose Grande Rivera at Ocho Rios because of its proximity to the famous “eight rivers” waterfalls. As it turned out, there never were eight rivers, there are only three. Many centuries ago, the British made a mistake in translating the Spanish name for it and it remained Ocho Rios (eight rivers) even though there never were more than three.
After unraveling a glitch in our reservations we boarded our plane in McAllen and on arrival at DFW realized the airport had been totally renovated since I was last there. There was no little subterranean tram, now there was a “Sky Link” train that soared over all below. But to get up to that train in the sky it was necessary to take an escalator that was very steep, very long and very high. I never mind going up the tall steep ones but my latent acrophobia gives me pause, going down. We will hereafter use the elevator. Always!
With cane and shoulder bag gripped tightly, I was first on the escalator. Bill followed behind me, as did a good many other folks, all headed to the railroad in the sky. Hearing a commotion behind me, I turned to see Bill falling backward onto the shoulders of a passel of people behind him. On a moving escalator going up, when one falls backward your feet keep moving upward as you fall back and it is nigh impossible to regain one’s footage. Bill didn’t, of course. The pile of people behind him lent their strength to hold him up when suddenly the escalator came to a halt. Why? How? Who knows? The stoppage resulted in all those people packed up behind us having to schlep their carry-on bags up Jacob’s long steep ladder to the top, unassisted by moving stair steps. As did we.
We were to meet Tripp and Vicky (Bill’s son and his wife) at Gate 38 D at DFW for our 3 hr. and 15 minute non-stop flight to Montego Bay, Jamaica but they were not at the gate when we arrived. A short time later, our flight was called, no Tripp and Vicky. The plane was loaded still no sight of them. The agent at the gate informed us that they could not hold the plane even though it was documented they had checked in and were on their way up to Gate 38 D. Just before the doors closed we spotted them hustling in our direction, we waved, they waved and the agent was notified of their impending arrival. With a sigh of relief, we all boarded the plane and located our assigned seats.
Bill and I prefer aisle seats across from each other. Bill took his seat, but when I came to mine a man was occupying it. Since I had a confirmation for that seat, I just stood there leaning on my cane and asking, “Are you sure you are in the right seat?” I continued to stand there until he moved over and when seated, I had a mental flash that if another crisis presented itself I would assume my Inner Advisor was telling me to take the next plane back to Harlingen.
About an hour before we were due to land I stood up in the aisle to stretch my legs. We were near the front of the cabin in economy class and a clear mesh curtain separated us from first class. I always remember a leather curtain/drape separating the 2 classes. This mesh curtain made me want to laugh, since we could all witness the distribution of warm hand and face wipes and wine being served up front. However I am sure the mesh curtain helped keep our fleas and head lice from migrating up front to the privileged among us!
As I faced the back of the plane while stretching my legs, I looked out on a sea of youthfulness that made me feel old as dirt. To-be-weds and newly-weds by the score, some of whom we had witnessed carrying their wedding gowns aboard the plane, made up a majority of the passengers. Bill, Tripp and I were the only white headed people on board. So much for that.
Our arrival in beautiful Jamaica was uneventful and we efficiently navigated through immigration and were shuttled to the Grande Riviera, a trip taking about 1 ½ hours. Arrival at Sandals was a delight to the eyes and we were ushered to a comfortable sofa where we were met by someone holding a tray of wet wash cloths and another greeter who offered us a drink as she stood holding a tray of glasses filled with bubbling champagne. This was my first introduction to “seated check-in”. It has merit.
Our first impression was that everyone smiles at Sandals. They are helpful and friendly and I mean everyone. In spite of being the only mature guests in this vast playground in the Caribbean, I knew it was going to bring pleasure to all four of us and we had arrived in “first class”, sure ‘nuff! Stay tuned.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.