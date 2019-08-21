This letter is in response to Bill Ketters: Emotional hysterics “The gap between will and weapon," (published Aug. 6, 2019).
For starters, Ketter shows the usual hoplophobe stunt of combining firearms suicides with firearms homicides. By combining firearms suicides (26,000) with firearms homicides (14,000) you come up with 40,000, the implication being that all 40,000 are homicides.
It’s funny that he mentions the Small Arms Survey from Geneva, Switzerland, stating, “No other country is even close-in volume of weapons or death by firearms.”
According to the Small Arms Survey of Geneva, Switzerland, the United States is per capita 19th rank in homicide, behind most Latin American countries, including Brazil, Chile and Mexico behind Russia. Again by per capita in terms of firearms ownership per population, the Small Arm Survey places the United States a distant third behind Switzerland and Israel.
As Mr. Ketter should know, there are background checks for all civilian gun sales including gun shows. His demand that there be “at least a 10-day review period” where background checks can be done in minutes is pure harassment of people he probably despises. He is right that there is no background check when a relative or friend sales or loans a gun to another friend or relative.
“Red Flag” laws where someone tells the police that another person is dangerous can be horribly abused by anybody who seriously hates another person. Let say Mr. Ketter takes a really serious dislike to me. He calls the police and tells them he overheard me say I was going to kill a lot of people. The police do a “no knock dynamic entry: raid on me at 4 a.m. to seize my guns. I will then have to spend a fortune to prove my innocence. Assuming I’m not killed in the raid.
As far as modern sporting rifles are concerned, according to a Department of Justice Survey, only 1.5% of federal and state inmates who possessed a firearm used a military style semi-automatic rifle during the crime for which they were convicted. Jim Kessler, the research director for the anti-gun American for Gun Safety said, “In truth, long guns are rarely used in crime.” States that initiated a ban on modern sporting rifles have had an increase in both robbery and murder. I find it amazing that Mr. Ketter does not trust his fellow citizens to own a modern sporting rifle like the AR-15, but he trusts the government to own assault rifles like the M-16.
One more thing. The National Rifle Association is no longer a pro-gun organization. It is now a professional fundraising organization.
The groups that really fight civilian disarmament or people control (gun control is not about controlling guns, it’s about controlling people) are the Second Amendment Foundation, Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership, Gun Owners of America, and my personal favorite, The Firearms Coalition.
— Kelley Barber, Huntsville
