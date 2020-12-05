Fighting COVID: Are you a mask-refuser?

As the COVID-19 plague rebounds and hospital beds once again fill up, various states are reacting with ever-increasing measures, some approaching a total lockdown. All levels of government are waiting for the two-week delay after the Thanksgiving holidays, when we will see if more togetherness resulted in more virus cases.
The one consistent measure employed from early spring to the present is wearing a mask. Mask-wearing and social distancing are the two measures over which the individual has the most control. Both are preferable, in the minds of most people, to more stringent government-mandated measures affecting businesses and personal freedom.
From a paucity of masks early on we have seen a proliferation of masks of all styles and descriptions. There are inexpensive masks and pricey masks. Masks can be coordinated with your clothing, for the fashion-conscious. Masks can convey a slogan, message, or prominently feature a logo. No doubt most households have several masks per person by now. Unfortunately, no one has yet come up with a really comfortable mask.
So why isn’t everyone wearing a mask? I’ve visited more than one business in Huntsville where employees do not wear masks. These include restaurants. I’m frequently in contact with at-risk populations, so it pays to notice what’s going on around me. The other day my wife and I found a corner in a restaurant that had not reduced capacity, as no tables were marked off from use. After we had ordered from wait staff (alas, with no mask), a family of six came in and occupied the table right next to us. Neither parent nor any of their four children wore masks. There was about a foot between our chairs and the backs of theirs. So much for masks and social distancing.
To be fair, most people are doing their best to comply. Sometimes folks just forget, and return to their car or home to don a mask. Others at this late date not wearing masks are probably in the “mask refuser” category. Unfortunately, in the last election mask-wearing was politicized and painted as optional based on one’s political stance. In some circles not wearing a mask is considered macho, like not wearing a motorcycle helmet. Some mask-refusers are making a political statement about government overreach and personal liberty. Ironically, they may be the same people who object to athletes making a statement about a social issue on the field or court. Perhaps the mask-refuser is telling the rest of us what their priorities are.
If wearing masks curtails personal liberty, look at the alternatives. Compare closing businesses, restricting travel, shutting down schools, and dictating how many people can be in one’s own home with wearing a mask. There are lots of things worse than wearing an uncomfortable mask.
The problem with not wearing a mask is that over half of COVID victims are contagious while showing no symptoms. Whether around strangers or loved ones, asymptomatic carriers can spread a lot of disease before anyone notices. And wearing a mask is only half the equation, as the danger cuts both ways.
Both parties need to be masked, but especially the sick person who may not know s/he is sick - and contagious. A mask worn by one sick person protects a room full of people. A mask worn by a healthy person protects only one – the wearer. No one wants to be unconsciously in either the giving or the getting category, and yet - not all wear masks. What are they thinking?
Even more difficult to fathom are those who fail to wear masks at their place of worship. Christian beliefs, for example, include caring for the weak and helpless, putting others before self, and treating others as you would be treated. Yet even as the current surge hits most of the country, including Walker County, mask-refusers are obvious among congregants, foregoing masks even after repeated polite reminders from church leadership. What happened to going the extra mile? What are they thinking?
The U.S. has seemingly done the impossible in developing a vaccine in less than a year. Until everyone has been vaccinated (yes, there will be inoculation-refusers too), maybe we could think less about comfort and asserting our own rights and more about respecting the right to life of the vulnerable among us. Please. There are a lot of us depending on you.
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 41 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
