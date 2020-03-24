Fighting against the Grain: Sam Houston, Jessie Grimes and William B. Travis

As 1857 approached, US Senator Sam Houston’s political life was at a low ebb. Fighting against the grain both in Washington D.C. and at home in Texas, he wrote to his beloved Margaret seeking her input on his running for governor of Texas. With her positive reply he did run, suffering through an agonizing political campaign. Further impacting his decision to run was his expectation of Jesse Grimes, recent president pro tempore of the Texas Senate, as a running mate. The significance of Grimes, namesake of Grimes County while owning lots in Cincinnati, Walker County, linked, in part, to Grimes’s historic ties to William B. Travis.
Jesse Grimes was one of Sam Houston’s greatest allies from the days of revolution in Texas. Furthermore, he had lent encouragement to Houston’s decision to run for US Senator as Texas embraced statehood in 1846. Poignant was Grime’s statement that Houston needed a like- minded senator from Texas as his cohort in Washington. In 1857, Houston sought such a man for Lt Governor on his ticket. Another reason Houston sought Grimes’s support lay in Grimes’s earlier role as mentor to the young firebrand, William B. Travis. Though Travis, with James Bowie, had foiled Houston’s orders to destroy the Alamo during the revolution, Houston genuinely admired the young man’s courage.
Two letters from Travis to Jesse Grimes confirm the closeness of those two patriots. The first, in 1834, featured Travis as the spokesperson to relay the news to Grimes from San Felipe de Austin of his appointment as “Judge of the first order” of Austin Municipality, a political entity stretching from the Lavaca River to the Trinity-Brazos Watershed and from the Gulf to the San Antonio Road. The second letter of Travis to Grimes is hailed as the most significant letter in Texas history with Travis stating the consensus at the Alamo, three days before the Alamo fell to Santa Anna, to fight to the death for freedom.
Further evidence that Jesse Grimes shared Houston’s beliefs and the challenge they inspired is found in a personal letter of Sam Houston to Grimes dated September 1854. In it, Houston referenced his faith in Grimes as a man of determination, honesty and trustworthiness. Evidenced was Houston’s understanding that Grimes endorsed his vote on the Kansas-Nebraska Act, where US Senator Sam Houston was one of only two southerners opposing it. The bill held that Kansas and Nebraska could each decide by popular vote their stance on the issue of slavery.
A man of deep vision, Houston, like Grimes, recognized that “Kansas-Nebraska” violated the substance of the Missouri Compromise of 1820 denying slavery above latitude 36° 30’, as well as the Compromise of 1850. This, both men correctly believed, would birth a Civil War that would be devastating to the South. It was this that reflected the strong sense of nationalism prevalent in both men, a feeling Houston expressed as following in the path of Andrew Jackson and George Washington.
Nationalistic fervor, in turn, had led Houston to courtship with the American Party and its disdain of foreigners who failed to assimilate to the American dream of the founders. Houston indeed, considered himself a Jeffersonian. Thus, teamed for political battle, Houston and Grimes engaged the ferociously partisan atmosphere of 1857-59 Texas, an atmosphere teaming with visions of an independent southland.
Like Travis in 1836, Houston and Grimes fought against the grain and lost in 1857. Yet the tide was turning in their direction at the end, a tide that existed long enough to gain Sam Houston the governorship in 1859. Likewise, their example sets a model of inspiration for seekers of freedom and national assimilation in the United States of the 21st century.
Robin Montgomery is the former chairman and current member of the Walker County Historical Commission.
