Feeling like a dinosaur when there's a meteor on the way

This must have been what it felt like for the dinosaurs when they looked up in the sky and saw the meteor hurtling toward Earth, about to vaporize them. They must have thought “In a few million years we’ll be fossil fuels, and won’t the folks in Houston be grateful!”
You might think that it looks like hysterical panic out there this week, over the coronavirus scare. The city has the feel of a sci-fi movie from the seventies, where Charlton Heston walks the barren streets, the only survivor in a post nuke/ plague/ apocalyptic scenario.
We seldom see mob psychology so obviously abroad. A siege mentality has made people distraught over shortages of groceries and goods. My brother told me the neighborhoods are desolate except for pillaging bands of marauders, foraging for sustenance.
I ventured forth, to observe the rampant chaos for myself. By the campus, where there used to be flocks of ducks and geese, I saw nothing but clumps of feathers. Hmm…
Kroger has sold out everything they had on their shelves and all that’s left is the chill wind whistling through bare aisles. HEB has flung open its doors and is simply giving everything away free, as a way to avoid looting and rioting.
We won’t starve right away. There are plenty of wooded parks, and I have heard people over the years say that squirrels make good eating. There are abundant doves around here. You can order pigeon in a fancy restaurant and they call it squab.
At Brookshire Brothers I saw a gang of little old ladies with walkers surround the local Girl Scout troop and roll them for their cookies. The last I saw was a little eleven year old brunette in pigtails and a green vest, clinging to branches high up in a tree where she’d been hurled in the melee. I asked her if she wanted help climbing down, and she said “Are you crazy, Mister? I’m safer up here! Save yourself; run for your life!”
I called the police, and they said “You can stop by here and pick up some lend- lease tazers and bean-bag guns for your own defense, but we’re staying in here and locking down this building.”
Apparently they’re waiting for SWAT- team reinforcements from the WWII veterans’ patrol, who are trying to jump start the Sherman tank that’s parked in front of the VFW hall. The mayor has dibbs on the helicopter, and the governor already called shotgun on the jet.
Let’s not abandon all hope. There is good news. According to the Centers for Confusing Gossip and Prevarication, green beer kills the coronavirus. Tuesday is coming. Gird your loins.
Meanwhile, if you’re desperate for self- protective clothing and supplies and you want to stop by my place, I have haz-mat suits and Kevlar vests that I’ll rent out cheap, though I’d prefer if you bring some Shiner Bock for barter.
However, you’d better come soon. If the villagers with their pitch forks and torches get here before I finish writing this article.
—
Bruce Chabot is a semi- retired clergyman who lives in Huntsville and teaches at Sam Houston State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.