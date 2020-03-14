February market update

Here is a snapshot of this year’s real estate activity in the Huntsville area for February of 2020 compared to February of 2019.
In February of 2019, twenty-one single-family homes sold for an average price of $204,850. In February of 2020, twenty-four single-family homes sold for an average price of $206,766. The average price has stayed about the same and only a couple more homes sold over last year.
Country homes and acreage properties were different. In February of 2019, sixteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $943,890 with 2 of the properties selling for over $2 million. In 2020, sixteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $225,912. The same number of properties sold this year at an average price much closer to the single-family home average.
Over the last couple of days many decisions have been made that have caused uncertainty in our nation. Mortgage interest rates have reacted by rising a couple of percentage points. It is uncertain what will happen next but interest rates are still at historic lows and now is a great time to purchase a home.
Compared to other states, Texas has a thriving economy and lower average home prices. We still have a terrific opportunity to own real estate that will be a financial investment for our future.
