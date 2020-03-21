February market update and the coronavirus

Here is a snapshot of this year’s real estate activity in the Huntsville area for February of 2020 compared to February of 2019.
In February of 2019, twenty-one single-family homes sold for an average price of $204,850. In February of 2020, twenty-four single-family homes sold for an average price of $206,766. The average price has stayed about the same and only a couple more homes sold over last year.
Country homes and acreage properties were different. In February of 2019, sixteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $943,890 with 2 of the properties selling for over $2 million. In 2020, sixteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $225,912. The same number of properties sold this year at an average price much closer to the single-family home average.
Compared to other states, Texas has a thriving economy and lower average home prices. We still have a terrific opportunity to own real estate that will be a financial investment for our future.
As we live through an historic period of time, we need to take this period seriously. Some people will continue to purchase real estate during this time and others will wait until it’s over. One thing is for sure. Once this is over, the real estate market will be hopping again. Whether it be bargain hunting for investors with flash sales by sellers ready to make a move or a seller’s market where people are ready to buy and sellers aren’t in a hurry to move is anyone’s guess.
From my perspective, spending as much time with our family right now is the most important thing we can do. All of our lives have been turned topsy-turvy and we have been forced to change our routines very quickly. Nobody in the United States would have guessed that this is where we would be in Spring of 2020, but here we are so let’s make the best of it.
Some ways to help everyone get through this time with the least amount of trauma possible is to follow the guidelines set by the CDC. Visit their webpage at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. This is only temporary and the quicker we follow the recommendations the less people who will get the virus and be affected by the ramifications of the sickness. We want as many healthy Texans as possible at the end of this and we want to be a stronger Huntsville and a stronger Texas when it is all over.
