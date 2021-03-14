February market update and interest rates

Happy March! We are marching right along through 2021 already. Let’s compare February’s real estate sales in the Huntsville area to last year's February sales.
In February of 2020, 24 single-family homes sold for an average price of $206,766. Compared to February of 2021 where 37 single-family homes sold for an average price of 221,643.
Sixteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $229,512 in February of 2020, while 12 country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $665,512 in February of 2021.
Now that you have an idea of how homes are selling in the Huntsville area. Here is the down low on mortgage interest rates. They were at an all-time low in January at less than 3%, but they have recently risen slightly to under 4%. Y’all, these are still astronomically low rates and still provide many homebuyers with the opportunity to buy a wonderful home for their family.
Whether you are thinking about buying or selling, now is a great time. Buyers are plentiful and interest rates are low. If you’re a buyer, reach out to get pre-qualified for a mortgage. You can probably afford more house than you think. If you’re a seller, your home is worth a lot more than it was even a year ago. Now may be an opportune time for you to move-up in house or downsize.
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
