Drouth, little grass or hay and record feed prices—a crisis situation that continues to grow and fester. Some relief is available for farmers who need assistance for 2022 livestock forage losses. And that probably means all producers in east Texas. Questions about the Livestock Forage Program, along with applications, are available at local USDA Farm Service Agency offices. Call your local FSA office serving your county and get the process started. It offers some needed help to ride out this drouth -induced crisis affecting our farmers and ranchers.
On the political front the Texas Republican party, at their recent convention, drafted and passed over 270 resolutions for Texans to consider—maybe. One of those resolutions urges the Texas Legislature to pass a bill requiring a referendum on the subject of Texas becoming a separate nation. The bill demands our officials in the Legislature to put the referendum on the 2023 election ballot. Whether our legislators comply with the resolution is only the first step. Then if the issue does appear on the 2023 general election ballot and passes, legal scholars are not sure if Texas can leave the U.S. At least this gives many of our citizens something to discuss as they wonder what comes next!
Also in Texas a new state law requires our schools to display “In God We Trust” signs. They have to be donated and not paid for by taxpayers. The bill passed the Legislature in their 2021 session and signed by Governor Greg Abbott.The bill says schools “must display in a conspicuous place in each building of the school or institution a durable poster or framed copy of the U.S. national motto”, so long as it was donated to the school. You can bet your boots that the non-believers, the ACLU, the agitating “Progressive” politicians and chronic complainers will have their say about the posting of the signs in our public schools!
That new “Farmers’ Almanac” is not a good read for farmers, ranchers and plenty of other Americans. It says this winter “will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering and shoveling”. It goes on to note that warm weather seekers in the southern states will be “rattled” by extreme cold weather. As for the northern states, the cold and snow is predicted to compel those folks to hibernation. What a forecast—just please be wrong!
That’s –30—horace7338@live.com
Horace McQueen is a former national editor for Farm & Ranch magazine and owner of Farm and Ranch TV News. The award-winning broad- caster is a rancher and farmer who is involved in real estate as well as gas and oil production.
