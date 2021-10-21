Evolution of Texas redistricting

A lobbyist outside the chamber of the Texas House of Representatives g once offhandedly observed, “You know, 90 percent of what these folks do down here is aimed at coming back.”
Legislative and congressional redistricting is often a bitter fight, and this year was no exception.
The Republicans control the House of Representatives, the Senate, every statewide office, all nine members of the Texas Supreme Court, plus all members of state boards and commissions. The instinct is for the party in power to help its own members.
House Democrats were reduced to fleeing the capitol to break a quorum the final night of the regular legislative session May 31, to block passage of what they call a GOP “voter suppression” bill.
And then when Gov. Greg Abbott angrily promised to call a special legislative session to pass the bill, enough House Democrats fled when the session opened July 8 – this time to Washington, D.C.
While there, put a national spotlight on the Texas bill, and stoked national coverage of similar Republican efforts in many states to make it harder to vote for people of color, the old, the young, the infirm, and those with transportation difficulties.
Plus, they sought to help Congress pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would outlaw several things Republicans are trying to do in state legislatures to make voting harder.
While we’re waiting to see if Gov. Abbott will call a fourth special session to clean up some loose ends on redistricting remains to be seen, here are some things that affected redistricting in the past.
In the 1960s, a series of Supreme Court decisions helped require congressional and then legislative districts to be with as close to equal populations as possible – the “one person, one vote” rule.
In 1966, that change in Texas allowed George H.W. Bush to be elected to Congress, when Harris County went from just one congressional district to three, and he was suddenly in the middle of a newly drawn heavily Republican congressjonal district.
Also in 1966, that equalization-in-population rule for state legislative districts moved a lot of representation to urban areas, giving rural legislators significantly larger districts geographically.
A comparison of the statewide map for Texas Senate districts in 1965 to the map in 1967 starkly illustrates how the rural districts got dramatically bigger, as more people were put into newly created urban districts.
In 1964, Lyndon B. Johnson, who had moved up from vice-president after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, saw his election in his own right produce a huge landslide, including expanding the Democrats to a super-majority in both the House and Senate.
LBJ responded by leading the creation of “The Great Society,” which included amendments to Social Security to create Medicare and Medicaid; the Higher Education Act; the Freedom of Information Act; and perhaps Johnson’s favorite, the federal Voting Rights Act.
One of the most important parts of the VRA was the requirement that any area or state with a history of discrimination against minorities in how elections are conducted, including how districts were drawn, had to have any proposed changes in election procedures, including drawing redistricting maps, pre-cleared by the U.S. Department of Justice, or a three-judge federal court in Washington, D.C., to make sure they did not discriminate before they could take effect.
The pre-clearance requirement had a significant effect on election laws, conduct, and drawing of districts for decades. But in 2013, in a case called Shelby County v Holder, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 that the discriminatory history that had brought about the pre-clearance requirement was outdated – and therefore no longer needed.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, near the end of what was one of her most famous dissenting opinions, summed up what the court majority was doing with a rather plain though pointed analogy about why the regional protections were still necessary.
She wrote that “throwing out preclearance when it has worked and is continuing to work to stop discriminatory changes is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”
The Democrats and various other groups are already getting ready to bring lawsuits challenging the redrawing of districts, because the 2020 federal census showed that 95 percent of the population increase of 4 million in Texas over the decade since the districts were last re-drawn wasfrom minorities, but that growth was not adequately reflected in increasing the number of districts with an opportunity to get elected, various groups argue.
These groups may try to re-invigorate the use of the Voting Rights Act pre-clearance process as a tool to see if they can gain some traction there. These battles most likely will go on for quite a while.
Dave McNeely is a Texas political columnist. He can be reached via email at davemcneely111@gmail.com.
