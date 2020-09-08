Throughout the quarantine that preceded this fall semester, I was hopeful that the SHSU administration was willing to keep its students, faculty and staff safe from physical harm, regardless of what it would take.
After all, considering we closed down Spring Break over concerns of a virus, I felt safe assuming they would handle the situation similarly now. Instead, I wake up every day to get ready for work on a campus with constantly rising COVID rates amongst the university members, in a city that is now ranked No. 1 in the New York Times as ”the metro area with the greatest number of new cases, relative to their population, in the last two weeks.” At the time of writing this, the campus is up to 249 positive cases of COVID-19, which is a number I never thought the administration would allow. This marks an increase of 68 people on campus getting sick over the past week alone.
When will we say enough is enough? I’m not even attempting to talk about what we have to do on a nation-wide scale, but just here. Right here, on Sam Houston’s campus. How many more people need to get sick in order to convince those in charge that it isn’t an acceptable risk to keep a public campus open as a vector for this virus? Why aren’t we even discussing the common-sense measure to close down the physical campus when there have been 50 deaths in Walker County due to COVID-19?
The latest performative gesture by the administration is to provide “monthly CDC-approved sanitation,” which is a largely empty action only utilized to give people a feeling of safety. All we need to do is look back just a few weeks to realize that these gestures are meaningless. One example is how SHSU allowed an event like the Bearkat Comedy Showcase to take place. Tiffany Haddish, the headlining actress of the showcase, has just admitted to testing positive shortly before coming to Huntsville. That event had roughly 670 students in attendance. This school, with its robust Criminal Justice program, is refusing to close the campus even when the police they train have been dying in greater numbers to this virus than to gunfire, auto accidents, or any other factor. The positive cases continue to rise and the administration continues to place their workforce and students needlessly at risk, and for what?
They tell us we’ve remained open in order to provide a sense of normalcy to the students who come here, but enough is enough! We aren’t living in a time of normalcy! I may only speak for myself, but I know I’m not alone in imploring, hell at this point even BEGGING, those with the power to do so at Sam Houston State University to shut the campus down. For the health and safety of everyone you teach, employ, and claim to nurture here, please, do the right thing. No amount of profit is worth even a single human life.
