Enemies created

Who do you consider to be your enemy? If you can honestly say you have no enemies then you are truly blessed. Human nature seems to lean in the direction of drama and conflict when given enough time. This can often mean a correlation between gray hair and “enemies”. My question for you though is this, how many of those enemies did you help create?
As I think about that in my own life it also makes me think about our society as a whole and the seemingly endless conflict between entire groups of people. How many groups of people consider another group their enemy? Sadly the answer is much too high. But again I ask, how many of these groups helped to create their own enemies? Let me stop here and clarify that I am not writing this to place blame on ANY person or group. I am simply wanting to promote some self-evaluation for us all. We have all heard the saying “can’t we all just get along” countless times. You don’t have to be much of a historian to see that people in general have never just gotten along. This does not mean that we aren’t better off trying to keep the peace and follow the golden rule though.
I must hit on the one subject that makes many feel uncomfortable to even read about….race relations. Our society has created a strange dynamic in which people are afraid to be labeled a “racist” just for having a conversation about race relations or heaven forbid….voicing their opinion. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could have discussions calmly and with mutual respect for a change.
Many of the most celebrated leaders of minority communities have striven for that very thing. Many of them had been put through verbal and physical abuse in their past but still spoke out against violence. They understood that the only way to heal a divide between people is through peace, love, and understanding. Unfortunately, there are those that profit from division. They stay in power and create wealth by saying and doing whatever it takes to keep people angry and divided. They however are not the real problem.
The real problem is all of us in today’s society failing to see them for what they are. Too many of us choose to take the easier path of hating others or blaming others for our problems. Loving people that look different than you, live in different places than you, have different religious beliefs than you, or that speak a different language than you is a hard thing to do. It takes much more effort to love “those other people” than it does to simply not like them because they are different. I ask you to think about it this way though: you are just as different to them as they are to you. So how do you want them to look at you? Do you want them to hate you without getting to know you? Or would you rather have them reserve judgement until they have a chance to get to know you?
So after considering this, how do we keep from creating enemies? The answer is extremely simple. We keep two words in mind every single day and in every interaction we have with others: Love & Respect. Be an example to others that see you live your life so that they take note of your positivity towards others. Far too many young people are being taught through their interactions to fear police because of a few bad officers. Far too many young people are learning hatred by watching the news outlets that profit from drama and division.
Far too many older people (myself included) are failing to set a better example for the young people we interact with. I can tell you this much from experience: having enemies is exhausting but they can be created with very little effort. We are all better off just putting in the extra effort up front and follow the golden rule!
