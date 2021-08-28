Electricity: Panacea for the traveler?

Most people would agree we are in transition from fossil fuels to “clean energy.” The real issue is how long this transition will take and how skillfully it will be accomplished. In fact, there are many, many questions which need answers before skeptics sign on.
Remember the spiral light bulb that was dim and contained dangerous elements making disposal difficult? That mental picture results from a hasty government decision to replace incandescent bulbs. How many do you see today? With time they were replaced by LED lighting in most homes. The difference? LED lighting was researched and improved over time, with neither government deadline nor mandate. And, it works.
The stakes are much higher when we talk about replacing the internal combustion engine with battery-powered conveyances. Research has resulted in successful hybrids and all-electric cars and trucks, to be sure. Tesla successfully markets a very nice electric vehicle. And yet the current administration feels the need to hurry things along, with a deadline for full conversion by 2035. And, President Biden wants half of new cars sold in the US to be battery-powered by this decade’s end.
Meanwhile, the cost of a Tesla starts at about $80K. A Chevy Bolt begins at $31K and the SUV $34K. Electric cars comprise less than 4% of cars on the road today. Buyers are high income single-family homeowners. A federal tax credit up to $7500 applies, but its value varies by brand and model. It’s helpful only to those who can afford full purchase price and take the rebate months later.
Beyond price, people are concerned with practical aspects. How many miles can you go before recharging? Is 250 enough? Finding a charging station is a concern. Will the government own the charging stations, since it has announced it will build 500,000? Or will convenience stores buy in and replace their gas pumps? How long will it take to charge away from home? Will there be enough stations to handle masses of electric cars?
When you find a charging station, how much will electricity cost? How much will be added to the home electric bill for the seven hours it may take to recharge at home? Must one install a proper charger or extra appliance line, or will you just plug it into any wall socket? What’s a good price, when you are measuring in minutes and kilowatt hours, and rates may differ by location and time of day? Will it be pay as you go, or will we need a subscription service?
How about the electrical infrastructure needed to support millions of electric cars? We know our electrical grid is outdated and often insufficient in extreme weather. What’s the added load when thousands of cars charge at once? Where does this electrical power come from? Power plants and transmission lines, right?
But where does the power originate? To plants fueled largely with fossil fuels. We should move environmental discussion to power generation. Do we add nuclear power? Build dams? Rely on wind and solar, which come and go; do we have sufficient storage capacity to provide uninterrupted power?
Remember “All-Electric Medallion Homes,” popular in the 1960s? Where are they now? Turned out, it cost less to use natural gas, and the upfront cost of all-electric adds a few thousand. The market took care of that issue, but the government likes unfunded mandates. Mandates to build all-electric are already coming in New York, Seattle, and San Francisco. Berkeley California, is the first to ban natural gas hookups in new construction.
We’ve seen the auto industry virtually shut down because it can’t produce needed computer chips, as we learned of our dependence on Asia for essential items. What about so-called “rare earth metals” needed for batteries as well? Estimates are that 90 to 97% of their production is in China. Will we fix that imbalance BEFORE increasing our dependence many-fold?
Once we are able to produce batteries in sufficient quantity, how long will they last? Is the current estimate of 100,000 miles accurate? If one must replace the batteries, how much will that cost? Is it as much as overhauling a gas engine, for instance? And what do we do with millions of used batteries?
The conversion to all electric vehicles may still be a net plus for the economy if the industry and consumers are properly consulted. A significant portion of the car market lies beyond new vehicles. Some people buy a used car with their income tax refund check, drive it for a couple of years, and buy another when it stops running. Some people keep their cars for 150,000 miles. Will used electric cars address this market? Would you buy a four-year-old car with 80,000 miles on the battery?
The last question has the potential to affect every adult driver living in 2035. Suppose the US increases the fuel tax, places a tax on gas and diesel engines, and the country goes all-electric that year. How much will your gas-powered vehicle be worth then? If you decide to keep it until it dies, how will you find gas, and how much will gas cost for your extinct dinosaur?
There are answers to most of these questions. Some answers are good news; others should give us pause. Not to reject electricity powering our vehicles, but to support a common-sense transition dictated by concern for the consumer, by the industry’s capabilities, by infrastructure readiness, and by current realities rather than wishful thinking. We should invite those who endorse this new field to begin educating the public, fixing obvious problems, and providing the answers we seek before going all in, as a country and as individual consumers. Then let’s hope that the marketplace makes electric cars desirable, affordable, and practical.
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 41 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.