President Donald Trump was publicly insisting, at a rally in Georgia Saturday, that he won re-election Nov. 3.
This is despite every case he and his legal team have attempted to make, in courts and elsewhere, in states where he's challenged the election results, have been unceremoniously thrown out.
The success of his legal team, headed by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, was summed up by a federal appeals court, turning down Trump's appeal of a lower-court decision:
“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy,” wrote Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee, for the appeals court.
“Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so," the judge wrote. "Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
On Saturday, ((12/6)) Trump went to Georgia to campaign for the state's two Republican US Senators, David Perdue and Shelly Loeffler, in a Jan. 5 runoff election.
As expected, the senators got rather short attention, as Trump spent most of his time continuing his tirade that the election had been stolen from him.
Yet, despite his continuing rant, political observers say it appears Trump is recognizing that Democratic president-elect Joe Biden, who out-polled Trump by about 7 million votes, and has a 306-232 lead over Trump in the federal Electoral College, may indeed become President Jan. 20.
On Tuesday, ((12/1)) four days before his trip to Georgia, Trump had held a Christmas reception at the White House, where he teased running again for president in 2024, the Associated Press reported.
“It’s been an amazing four years,” Trump told the crowd, which included many Republican National Committee members. “We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”
On Nov. 26, taking questions from reporters for the first time since the Nov. 3 election, Trump was asked whether he would leave office in January if the Electoral College casts its votes for Mr. Biden on Dec. 14, as expected.
“Certainly I will," Trump replied. "Certainly I will.”
Trump was less definitive when asked if he would attend Biden's inauguration, as departing presidents traditionally do.
“I don’t want to say that yet,” he said. “I know the answer, but I just don’t want to say.”
Meanwhile, Trump has raised more than $200 million to continue his effort to claim the election.
But it also carves out a considerable amount to be used pretty much however he sees fit, including politicking for a future election, influencing politicians, and helping deal with legal problems.
Many observers think that he hasn't a chance of overturning the election. But they warn that he could be around, affecting politics, and elections, for years.
—
Texas's senior United States senator, Republican John Cornyn, seems more relaxed talking about Trump and his future since Cornyn won another six-year term Nov. 3.
Asked whether Trump has a chance to overturn the election returns, Cornyn said "“It looks to me like a pathway for the president has narrowed if not closed.”
The Electoral College members meet Dec. 14 to cast their ballots. Assuming that all of them – or most, since there's usually a few maverick "Unfaithful Electors" who vote for someone other than their state sent them to do – Biden's 306-232 lead should be enough to win.
But then, on Jan. 6, the Congress by law meets to certify the results.
In a call with Texas news outlets, Cornyn was asked if there was anything that might keep Congress from approving the Electoral College's decision.
“I know of no reason that would justify Congress not doing that,” the senator said.
—
Three of Trump's immediate predecessors as president say they'll be happy to publicly receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it's available.
Republican George W. Bush was the first, quickly followed by the Democrats who bracketed Bush's presidency, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
A Bush spokesman said after the vaccines are deemed safe and priority populations have received them, “Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera.”
Obame said he might get the vaccine “on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID.”
Clinton's office said he will “definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials” and that “he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same.”
Trump won't need the vaccine, since he caught the virus a few weeks ago. He tweeted Sunday that lawyer Giuliani had tested positive for it.
—
Contact McNeely at davemcneely111@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.