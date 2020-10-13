Election quiz

This quiz is created to help those who are not sure what to call themselves, politically. It also prevents the quiz-taker from being in the category of an “ill-informed voter”. Anyone taking this quiz will know, from a political standpoint. what and who they are. I did.
—
Which party is trying to replace a successful free market government with a socialist form of government?
Which party is responsible for the abortion of millions of unborn babies and now wants the option of taking an infant’s life after it is born alive? (if requested by the mother)
Which party wants open borders and, in fact, obstructs efforts to control illegal immigration?
Which party has released thousands of criminals onto the streets of America due to the contagious nature of Covid-19 in prisons and in many states wish to enact laws giving imprisoned felons the right to vote?
Which party supports giving tax money to people who have entered our country illegally and/or have subsequently broken our laws?
Which party has refused to condemn or accept assistance from state and federal law enforcement authorities to help out-of-control rioting, pillaging and murder in the streets of our cities?
Which party opposes a photo ID requirement to vote in spite of the fact that ID is required to cash checks or board an airplane?
Which party is supporting mass mail-in voting (which is different from absentee voting) in spite of health experts saying that in-person voting can be done safely?
Which party has a candidate who has bowed to the radical socialists and supports programs and laws that would destroy our economy?
Which party would keep lock-downs in force rather that open the economy and supports a national mandate that all citizens wear masks?
Which party supports defunding the police, refuses to condemn Antifa and the violent elements in the Black Lives Matter movement?
Which party opposed moving Israel’s capitol to Jerusalem and supports taking a portion of the nation of Israel to assist in creating a Palestinian state?
Which party wishes to amend parts of the 2nd amendment, add restrictions on gun owners and talks of de-arming our citizenry?
Which party has shut down churches and kept bars open during the time when people were dealing with Covid-19 and anyone who disagreed with their plans was called racist?
Which party (historically) was home to the KKK, voted against ending slavery and against blacks getting the vote?
Which party created numerous government regulatory agencies that have stifled business and buried small businesses in red tape?
Which party made doing business so difficult that countless corporations moved overseas? This trend has resulted in China manufacturing about 90 % of our medicines and most of our antibiotics.
Which party has controlled many major US cities for decades, 48 of which have faced rioting, burning, looting and poverty and when disaster strikes blames the President for their troubles?
Which party is for free medical care for all citizens, including illegal citizens, is considering free college tuition and possible cancellation of student debt?
This is a partial list. If you answered the above questions honestly and the answer was overwhelmingly the same word, you will indeed know how to vote in November since only one party fits as a correct answer to all statements. If the result was yes to some and no to others, ask yourself, which of the above best represents who you are as an American citizen. Then vote your conscience.
—
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
