The last Bidai: A local Indian legend

Immortalized as statues in the little park memorializing the site of the founder of Huntsville, Pleasant Gray’s, headquarters off Huntsville’s main street, the Bidai Indians were the wonder of original Texas. Documented as the builders of the Great Caddo Mounds of East Texas, for instance, their claim was leaders of original Texas. To the Bidai, nature moved in grand cycles of time, everything in its proper place. Particularly significant was the time of the waning of the moon in May.
Hear now a Bidai legend, set in May’s waning cycle. It is a legend which swelled the imagination of this writer in his youth.
Just southwest of Walker County are the remaining trickles of a once robust lake. Known as Patterson Lake, it is part of Lake Creek, a tributary of the San Jacinto River. At mid-nineteenth century, on its banks was the last truly Bidai village, so designated by researchers from Texas A&M University. Abiding there were the vestiges of a few hardy souls who had survived the forced exodus to Oklahoma Territory to be fused with the Caddo.
So, the legend goes, only two members of the tribe were of child-bearing age, a young man whom old timers dubbed John Eagle and a beautiful young maiden, a shaman, called Deer Flower. With the potential union of this young couple rested the last hope for the preservation of the tribe as a viable unit. Deer Flower, indeed, loved John Eagle. The youth, however, was ambivalent in his feelings, having tasted the fruit of a saloon girl beauty in the nearby community called Long Street.
Long Street is now identified only by a voting precinct building off FM 149 with that name. At the time of our story, however, Long Street was a wild and dangerous town with gunfights in the street a normal scene. The most dangerous of the many desperados was a man called Rick Hay. Most unfortunately, Rick was enamored of the same fetching female as was young John Eagle.
So it was that the inevitable came to pass. Happening upon John Eagle enwrapped in the arms of the coveted saloon girl, a shout of anger burst forth from the lips of the gun-fighter, followed by a blast from his pistol of doom. That fatal shoot snuffed the life out of both John Eagle and the Bidai Tribe once hailed as the leaders of Texas.
So distraught was Deer Flower, the lovely shaman, at the ignoble end of any chance of continuing the lineage of her people, that for many days, she wandered through the forest, engaging her inner spirit seeking succor of her gods. Alas, feeling betrayed by those very gods, she returned to her village, that site of the once last hope of her tribe. There, in the swirling waters of Patterson Lake, she surrendered her lovely body, soul and spirit, to the mysterious quarters of shaman eternity.
Ever since, at the waning of the moon in May, old timers claimed that she surfaced to sing mournfully, sending ghostly echoes from those beautiful lips rippling across the waters. In my youth, I was privileged to visit with a few of those old timers who swore to have witnessed the scene. Uniformly, they claimed, she sang to the tune of the hymn, “Nearer my God to thee.”
In the distraught maiden’s annual song, the Bidai yet live—in our imaginations.
