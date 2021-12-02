Concerning the bats and the Article in The Item Nov 24, 2021 "County offers support for cotton warehouse demolition"
If anyone is asking the tax payers and homeowners that live near the bats, (I'm about about 4 blocks away from the bats and no one has knocked on my door) I say the bats should stay, and I'd like to see the numbers on this "complaint" please, because:
1. They eat an incredible number of night-flying insects including mosquitoes.
2. Bat droppings (guano) are a very effective fertilizer and when collected responsibly it can have a very positive effect on local economies.
3. Bats can be a tourist attraction.
4. Our own Government is PRO-Bats.
Also, If the bats are such an unwelcome distraction as Judge Pierce is quoted in your article, why is the City of Huntsville using them to attract tourist on their "Visit Huntsville" Facebook page?
And if the odor was the real reason for removing the bats, why did TDC build the new bat homes...only a block away? Something stinks alright and it's not the bats.
