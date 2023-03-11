Sunshine Week, the annual national observance highlighting government transparency, is set March 14-21.
Spearheaded by the News Leaders Association, Sunshine Week highlights the public’s right to know what its government is doing, and why - and that would be Walker County, the City of Huntsville and Sam Houston State University. Participants include print, broadcast and online news media, civic groups, libraries, nonprofits, schools and others interested in the public’s right to know.
Sunshine Week is funded primarily by a challenge grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Gridiron Foundation.
Most people associate open government with the Freedom of Information Act and most of what they know about FOIA tends to be from news stories relying on the use of records obtained through the federal FOIA or a state counterpart. However, journalists are only the third-largest users of the federal FOIA, filing about 10 percent of all FOIA requests per year.
Open government means more than open records.
Open meetings are a large component of transparency and a key tool for citizens to have their voices heard immediately, especially at the local level. The Sunshine Week observance encourages people to play an active role in their government at all levels, and to know their rights to access public information that is important in individual communities.
In addition to the federal laws, Texas has its own statues, including the Texas Public Information Act, detailed in Chapter 552 of the Texas Government Code, and the Texas Open Meetings Act, detailed in Chapter 551 of the Government Code. These acts apply to all governmental bodies, including all boards, commissions and committees created by the executive or legislative branch.
“The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know,” the law states.
During Sunshine Week, this newspaper hopes that our local authorities hear the recent cries for transparent governments. Citizens that are informed do not initiate recalls. Citizens that are heard, do not get voted down when entities are asked to postpone a vote. Requests for information on a murder that has neighbors and others making up the details because there is a lack of response from law enforcement is not a matter of open records.
Simply put, open and transparent government is good government.
The Huntsville Item Editorial Board is made up of the Publisher Jake Mienk and Editor Brenda Poe.
