The deal may be nearly complete, but Huntsville Memorial Hospital is far from being out of the weeds.
For nearly two years, the Walker County Hospital District and the Walker County Hospital Corporation have been shopping the acute health care facility to no avail. However, now the hospital corporation — a private non-profit who meets behind closed doors — is out of cash and on the verge of bankruptcy.
That forced the hospital district — a taxing entity who funds indigent care and serves as the landlord of the hospital — to act on Plan B. The backup plan, which was laid out in a letter of intent signed earlier this month, will see the hospital district form a new joint-venture corporate board alongside Community Hospital Corporation, a Plano-based company that owns, manages and consults with hospitals.
In this new private board, CHC will have two voting members, while the hospital district will have one member. However, most “big picture” decisions will need a unanimous vote. The Walker County Hospital Corporation will cease to exist as the operator of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
In essence, this move will allow the hospital district to have a hospital operations board straddled with much less debt — as opposed to the multi-million dollars of debt that WCHC has accumulated.
So how does this involve the local taxpayer?
The Walker County Hospital District is proposing a property tax hike of 8% above the effective rate for its 2020 budget, and is expected to propose subsequent tax hikes in 2021 and 2022. This will essentially help the taxing entity, which operates on a $5.2 million budget, fund management and legal fees associated with operations.
The hospital district will also be seeking a revolving line of credit to fund at least the first three months of operations, which according to former interim CEO Michael Morgan will cost $6-$8 million per month. By doing this, the hospital district will allow CHC time to renegotiate contracts with insurance companies, something that is required during a hospital change of ownership. The hospital district currently has approximately $13 million in reserves.
Hospital district officials remain skeptical if this plan will truly work, but it is clear that the move would make a buyout from a for-profit entity more appealing in an already troubled healthcare environment.
No doubt, operating a hospital in Huntsville is vital to the local economy. Not only is Huntsville Memorial one of the top employers in the area, but losing HMH could cripple a local housing market that has been flourishing.
We applaud the actions taken by the Walker County Hospital District to ensure that a functional hospital remains in operation.
