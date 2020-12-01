It appears the Huntsville school board has violated the Sunshine Law.
The Huntsville Independent School District’s Board of Trustees held an executive session Monday that did not comply with the Texas Open Meetings Act.
In the special-called meeting Monday morning, members of the Board of Trustees met behind closed doors ostensibly to deliberate a one-time appreciation bonus for district employees. While the agenda did not lay out a reason for the executive session, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, a previous draft agenda stated the executive session would be held to discuss the bonuses. No other items were listed on the document.
When the trustees re-convened in open session, the bonuses were swiftly approved with no discussion and no details supplied publicly. Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard refused to even clarify how much employees would receive, and when questioned by the media, said further details would be released in a press release some time before Dec. 18.
So, it begs the question: Did trustees discuss bonus allotments in the executive session?
According to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code — which was given as the reason for the closed session — government bodies are authorized to hold certain deliberations about officers and employees.
The chapter does not require a governmental body to conduct an open meeting:
• to deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee; or
• to hear a complaint or a charge against an officer or employee; or
• to conduct deliberations concerning an individual officer or employee.
However, according to the code, deliberations about a class of employees must be held in an open session. The official Open Meetings Handbook even lays out an example, stating that “when a governmental body discusses salary scales without referring to a specific employee, it must meet in open session.”
The exact same principle would apply to employee bonuses.
Only the trustees and superintendent know for sure what was talked about behind closed doors but it doesn’t look good. In our opinion it was not ethical and did not meet the guidelines requiring open and transparent government, as outlined by the attorney general’s office.
Trustees should come clean, admit their error and reconsider the bonuses in an open, public meeting. Do it, but do it the right way.
The Item supports extra compensation for teachers and support staff at Huntsville ISD. However, the way trustees went about it was secretive and possibly illegal. The district owes an explanation to taxpayers, who are footing the bill for the bonuses, and should be vigilant of possible Texas Open Meetings Act violations in the future.
