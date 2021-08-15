Dr. Aiena: Why I got vaccinated

It’s a question I have been getting more and more lately: “Doc, should I get that vaccine?” There’s a multitude of reasons I am getting the question more often now, but the incredibly contagious Delta Variant is in the lead for why. With these questions come reservations, concerns, and follow ups. While I work with the patient through their questions and concerns about the vaccine, we nearly always come to why I got it myself.
I’m someone who would traditionally be in the “less need to worry” group of COVID. I’m 34, in good health, and have been blessed with no major health concerns in my life. So why get the vaccine? Outside of the high rate of exposure I get, there are reasons that range from personal to community based.
Beyond being a physician, I am also a dad, and I have two young children at home. They cannot be vaccinated based on current guidelines. It has been shown that vaccinated people around our children keeps them safe. My daughter will be starting school with the rest of Huntsville’s students, and one thing we can all agree on is the importance of keeping our children in school. I want to do my part to see that happen. With each vaccine that is given, we help drive down community numbers, we help keep our kids safe, and we help keep our students in school. So, get the vaccine to keep our students in the classroom, where they learn best.
There are also those that can’t be vaccinated to consider. For various health reasons, they would otherwise line up to roll up their sleeve, but they have been advised, at least at this time, to hold off. Consider also those high-risk people that can’t risk an infection. The vaccine is great, and does an incredible job at preventing infection, hospitalization, and death in the general population, but there are those that cannot even risk that small chance of a breakthrough infection. COVID would be catastrophic for those people. Do it for them.
On a broader scale, I do not want another shut down, and I bet neither do you. While lockdowns are hopefully a thing of the past, Delta has changed everything. Hospitals are filling up, and even more scary, ICUs are filling up. These are the exact scenarios that lead to the last shutdown. One of my favorite things about Huntsville is the fact that it is thriving with small businesses. These “mom and pop stores” cannot handle another lockdown. We’ve seen how harmful these high numbers area for business, so get the jab to keep Walker County open.
And finally, I got the shot because it is safe and effective. Well over 90% of people hospitalized with COVID did not have the vaccine, with some hospitals reporting over 99% are unvaccinated. That is a statistic we can not ignore. This vaccine has been under immense scrutiny and has been given to 166 million fully-vaccinated Americans, as well as over 28 million Texans. Here in Walker County 10s of thousands of vaccines have been given. The vaccine has kept people healthy with minimal to no side effects in the vast majority of participants nationwide. The side effects for me were so minimal, I was afraid the dose I got was a dud. In this case, the benefits far outweigh the risks, so get it to stay safe.
So, do it for you. Do it for the students who thrive in school. Do it for those that can’t get it. Do it for Mom and Pop. Roll up your sleeve, get the jab, and let’s keep Huntsville healthy.
—
Dr. Lane J. Aiena, MD is the 2021 Walker County Citizen of the Year and is a doctor with Huntsville Family Medicine.
