Donald Trump welcomes Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders announced April 8 that he was calling off his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, obviously sad that his years-long effort to pursue his progressive ideas as president won't happen.
The apparent winner is former vice-president Joe Biden. Sanders conceded that Biden's lead in committed delegates of more than 300 would be almost impossible for him to overcome.
The actual winner will be confirmed by the Democratic National Convention this summer, whether in person or online. It takes 1,991 committed delegates to win outright before the convention.
As of April 8, Biden had 1,228 delegates, to 918 for Sanders. Several other former candidates got 171 delegates.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had 81 of them when she quit. She didn't endorse Sanders, or Biden, but most of the others endorsed Biden.
Biden had talked with Sanders, but not about quitting the race, figuring Sanders could decide that for himself.
Sanders acknowledged he viewed Biden as the party's 2020 nominee, but didn't endorse Biden. Sanders said he'll stay on the ballots in states with upcoming primaries, to gather delegates for leverage to influence the Democratic platform.
Sanders' statement listed his recommendations for responding to the coronavirus pandemic, and also blasted Donald Trump's tardy response to it. It was headlined:
"We cannot rely on Trump. Congress must lead the way in this unprecedented crisis."
Biden said Sanders and his supporters changed American political dialogue, to make progressive issues the center of the political debate.
"Income inequality, universal health care, climate change, free college, relieving students from the crushing debt of student loans," Biden said in a statement. "These are just a few of the issues Bernie and his supporters have given life to.
"And while Bernie and I may not agree on how we might get there, we agree on the ultimate goal for these issues and many more."
The Biden camp wants to unify the Democratic Party as much as possible -- and avoid a repeat of 2016, when Sanders finally grudgingly conceded weeks after the failure of his challenge to front-runner Hillary Clinton was obvious.
A number of his voters then either stayed home or voted for a third-party candidate, or even Donald Trump, to avoid helping Clinton get to the White House.
The unexpected result was Donald Trump.
Biden's April 8 statement thanked Sanders.
“I’ll be reaching out to you,’’ Biden wrote. “You will be heard by me. As you say: 'Not me, Us.'
"And to your supporters I make the same commitment: I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of what it is we have to get done in this country.
"I hope you will join us. You are more than welcome," Biden wrote. "You’re needed. Together, we will defeat Donald Trump."
Interestingly, on April 8, Trump reached out to Sanders voters with one hand, while slapping their candidate with the other, insulting Sanders in a fundraising email.
In a tweet, Trump invited Sanders supporters to join his party, saying Sanders' progressive rival, Massachusetts Sen.Warren, cost him the nomination.
"Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday!
"This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!" Trump tweeted.
Meanwhile, in one of three personalized fundraising emails that day, Trump trumpeted, in big red caps:
"DNC RIGGED IT! BERNIE DROPS OUT
'Recipient',
It’s official: Crazy Bernie is dropping out of the race. Democrats never wanted anything to do with Crazy Bernie - it was RIGGED against him from the start.
FIRST, they had failing candidates Amy Klobuchar, Pete Boot-Edge-Edge, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tulsi Gabbard, Robert Francis O’Rourke, and Mini Mike endorse Sleepy Joe.
THEN, they made Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren quit (at least now she can enjoy a nice cold beer with her husband)!
And NOW, with the help of the corrupt media and Sleepy Joe, they just flat out forced Crazy Bernie to drop out.
The Left has finished off Bernie, and it’s only a matter of time before they’re going to come after YOUR President, which is why we need to be prepared to fight back BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE.
I WANT TO RAISE ANOTHER $1 MILLION IN THE NEXT 24 HOURS.
This is so important that I’ve activated a short-term QUADRUPLE-MATCH for my best supporters only until 11:59 PM TONIGHT.
I’ve requested a list of all Patriots who donate to this email be sent to my office IMMEDIATELY."
And some more fundraising talk.
That's it, in case you didn't receive one yourself.
It could be a long way till November. Or, maybe not. Stay tuned.
