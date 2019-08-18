Don't buy things you see on tv

You are not as much of a chump as the giant corporations and the big advertising agencies think you are, at least according to my old pal Gnash.
We were recently discussing the fact that tv seems to inundate us with commercials trying to sell us less of things—yes, less. By that I mean, for example, thinner slices of favorite types of cheese. They don’t say anything about reducing he price—just the amount of stuff you get.
What a racket! P.T. Barnum must be the one writing these promotional campaigns. That deal makes about as much sense as a bartender handing 007 an olive in an empty glass and calling it a martini. That barkeep would get the Aston-Martin’s ejector seat for sure.
Of course the situation above is clearly predicated on the widespread assumption that we all must feel that we desperately need to be thinner, so we’ll buy anything which echoes that theme.
Hence, the rest of the tv ads star Marie Osmond and Holly Robinson assuring us that if we just eat the stuff they are peddling, we’ll become a cross between Charles Atlas and Jack Lalanne. In reality, that’s about as likely as Kim Jong Un calling me to ask advice on which haircut looks best with a mao jacket.
Let’s not forget the vast, cholesterol- laden complicity of the Oreo itself, which—in a self fulfilling paradox worthy of Charles Colson—is cashing in on its other recent success, wrapping its cookies in chocolate fudge and then deep frying them, just in case anybody had an artery that was not yet completely blocked.
Oh heck, it’s not the food’s fault. But the conundrum did get me thinking about how to handle some foods on my own terms. For instance, my daughter gave me some “turkey salami.” She said I would get used to it and be grateful. That’s exactly what happened, after I figured out I could fry it in bacon grease, and it tasted alright. By the way, the same thing works for the tofu she gave me to replace the meat when I cook chili.
The above wisdom bubbled to the surface as Gnash and I were discussing such gastronomical paradoxes as milk that does not come from cows. Now it’s made from almonds, or oats, or lichen, or protoplankton, or whatever.
Gnash, you see—whose opinions are like carbuncles of cubic zirconium in a diamond mine—got that nickname (his real name is Nash) when we recollected a line from holy writ about gnashing of teeth. The latter letter G is silent, but—encouraged by the audible letter at the beginning of the name of a water buffalo called a Gnu—we would enjoy it more if we pronounced his name as if it started with an audible G. From then on, he’s been called “G’nash.”
Such ersatz logic is what arises from conversation among old buddies. The two of us were shooting the breeze with our other aging friend, Slash. He got his nickname back in high school when the yearbook said he lettered in “basketball / track.” We pronounced it with the slash out loud, so we soon got used to just calling him Slash. Now he’s a retired hematologist / oncologist.
So, take advice from your old friends or mine. Take control of your food. Don’t be a chump. And, for goodness’ sake, don’t buy anything you see on tv.
—
Bruce Chabot is a semi- retired clergyman who lives in Huntsville and teaches at Sam Houston State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.