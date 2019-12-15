Domestic abuse and identity theft

Editor's Note: The information in this column is not intended as legal advice but to provide a general understanding of the law. Any readers with a legal problem, including those whose questions are addressed here, should consult an attorney for advice on their particular circumstances.
When someone steals your identity, getting a police report can be invaluable in correcting your credit history, contesting collection suits and seeking damages, but accessing law enforcement can be uniquely challenging if the culprit is your spouse. A friend of mine experienced this a few months ago, so I thought this would make an interesting column.
When looking to hold your spouse accountable for identity theft, you will often confront implicit biases in the justice system. There are even old legal precedents that held women to be the property of men that can come up. Naomi Young, with Equal Justice Works, states “There’s this assumption that if you marry someone, you’re consenting to let them do whatever they want to your body, to your identity or to your credit.”
Intimate identity theft cases are more common than you might think. In 2018, roughly 2.2 million Americans experienced identity theft at the hands of people they knew. Making up 15% of all fraud victims, this group has increased sevenfold since 2015, according to Kyle Marchini, a senior analyst of fraud management with the advisory firm Javelin Strategy.
There are many studies that show domestic violence is tied to financial abuse. According to one study by the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 70% of domestic violence survivors said their partners had hidden financial information from them.
To complicate matters, many victims do not know their identities have been stolen until they are contacted by creditors or denied opportunities due to their defrauded credit histories. By the time they realize what is going on, they might already be facing collection lawsuits.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, New York was the only state in the country that explicitly included identity theft in its definition of domestic violence and abuse. However, Texas has a new law that took effect in September 2019 that amended its definition of identity theft to include cases in which an abuser compelled a victim to take on debt through force, threats or fraud.
If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, then seek help. There are many organizations like the Safe House here in Huntsville that can assist you.
If you believe you may be a victim of identity theft you should immediately request free credit reports from annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228 to request a form by mail. If you discover errors or unknown accounts on your credit reports, you should contact the reporting agency to dispute the account. The three major reporting agencies are:
TransUnion 1-800-916-8800
PO Box 1000 transunion.com
Chester, PA 19022
Equifax 1-800-685-1111
PO Box 740241 equifax.com
Atlanta, GA 30374-0241
Experian 1-888-397-3742
PO Box 2104 experian.com
Allen, TX 75013-0949
You will need to contact each agency individually and dispute each error.
Sam A. Moak is an attorney with the Huntsville law firm of MOAK & MOAK, P.C. He is licensed to practice in all fields of law by the Supreme Court of Texas and is a Member of the State Bar College. www.moakandmoak.com
