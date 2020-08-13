Democrats hope trump hurts all GOP candidates

While members of Congress were deadlocked in a partisan budget battle over how much to spend on what in dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump on Saturday ((8/8/20)) signed executive orders to bypass them.
One order would extend supplemental federal unemployment benefits that expired Aug. 1, though at $400 a week rather than the $600 recipients have been getting. And states would have to supply $100 of the $400.
Other orders included deferring payroll tax collection, and suspending interest on student loan debt.
Democrats immediately challenged the president's ability to unilaterally spend taxpayer money without congressional approval.
"Big show," Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said dismissively. "Doesn't do anything."
Trump had mostly left the White House's budget negotiations to chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, trying to spend much less than the Democrats in Congress.
"This is not a perfect answer – we'll be the first to say that," Meadows said, after negotiations had broken down Friday. "But it is all that we can do within the confines of his executive authority, and we're going to encourage him to do it."
Some dismissed the move as Trump trying to regain the spotlight in his re-election campaign.
Polls show Trump nationally trailing several points behind presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden– and even in some swing states Trump won in 2016.
The Texas Push
Meanwhile, the Biden campaign said it is making the largest TV ad buy ever by a presidential candidate, with $220 million allocated for commercials through the fall, plus another $60 million on social media platforms.
And, big news for Texas Democrats – and Republicans: the Biden campaign says the biggest of the 15 targeted states is Texas – usually ignored by presidential campaigns.
(The other 14 states are Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Colorado, Virginia, Georgia, Iowa, and Ohio. The Biden team did not say how much it would spend by state.)
The last Democratic presidential candidate to carry Texas was Jimmy Carter in 1976. Democrats haven't won statewide elections in Texas since 1994. Republicans have won every statewide election since 1998.
In 2016, Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in Texas by nine points.
Democrats were encouraged in 2018, when they flipped two congressional seats held by veteran Republicans.
In Dallas's 32nd Congressional District, Democrat Colin Allred beat Republican Pete Sessions.
And in Houston's 7th District, Democrat Lizzie Pannill Fletcher unseated Republican John Culberson.
Also in 2018, Democrats picked up 12 seats in the Texas House of Representatives. Democrats need a net gain of nine seats in 2020 to regain a majority – and elect a House speaker -- for the first time since 2002.
In 2018, the surprisingly strong grassroots campaign of El Paso U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz came within 2.6 points of succeeding.
O'Rourke also got a majority in nine Texas House districts that elected Republicans. If Democratic House candidates make a net gain of nine seats this year, they will regain control of the House.
O'Rourke, after his try for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination fizzled, spun off a Democratic grassroots group called Powered By People.
Here's part of an Aug. 7 email from Beto's new group:
"Recent polling shows that Texas is officially a "toss-up" state — meaning that the race for president is basically tied.
"This news is a great reminder that flipping Texas blue and stopping Trump isn't impossible, but that we still have work to do. That's why we do what we do: call voters to turn them out to vote in November, day in and day out.
"So far, Powered By People volunteers have already made 2.25 million calls to contact Texas voters. This month, we're hoping to reach even more — and we're looking to you to join us. Can we count on you to sign up for an upcoming phone banking shift?"
That many calls, and the interest from Biden's campaign to actually compete in Texas, plus Trump's inability so far to provide effective leadership on dealing with the coronavirus and its consequences, could significantly impact races down the ballot in Texas this year.
That said, a reminder that for the first time this year, Texans can no longer vote a straight ticket – choosing all the candidates of one party -- by a single motion. More than half of Texas voters have usually voted a straight ticket, but now will have to individually mark each race to do so.
So, the person at the top of the ballot may not influence little-known selections down the ballot nearly so much.
Guess we'll see how that works out.
