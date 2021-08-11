Death by choice

After reading the outstanding front page article in the August 7-8 Huntsville Item article written by the Item’s editor, Joseph Brown ,” Communities with low vaccination rates face threat of new COVID wave”, and his article in the August 10, 2021 issue,”Huntsville ISD approves Return to School Plan”, it became extremely clear that the Huntsville ISD has a problem.
This writer wrote an article in the Huntsville Item in January of 2021, that made reference to an email that had been sent to the superintendent and board of trustees of the Huntsville ISD on June 30, 2020 , warning the district of concerns that appropriate measures were not being taken, specifically,” The district has spent a great deal of time planning for this bond election, instead of developing strategic plans to provide the greatest levels of safety for staff and students”. The email went on to say, “ This district, like this state and this nation, is experiencing some extremely challenging and difficult times. In order to survive and do well, the district must anticipate potential conditions, as described by the science professionals, and make appropriate changes.”
The so-called plan presented by HISD is no plan at all; as stated, "Masks optional, but encouraged for students, staff.”
For the HISD Superintendent to say, “ We are committed to doing everything we are allowed to do to ensure the safety of our teachers and students,” is like saying, “We can only do what some idiot has told us we can do to protect our students and staff.”
It was awesome to see the San Antonio School District file a winning lawsuit against the Texas governor to set aside the order that mandated no face mask in their schools. It was also great to witness the Dallas District go against that same order for the safety of their staff and students.
The leadership in both of these school districts have shown real examples of professional courage. They have decided not to allow themselves to be bullied, but to stand up for their ability to run a safe educational program.
All of the staff and students of HISD are at risk under the current plan. It is bad enough to put the adults at risk but it should be a crime to put our babies at risk, specifically those children too young to get vaccinated.
There is no need to review all of the local statistics that have previously been published in the Huntsville Item related to the 75% increase in COVID-19 cases the last week, and the 40% increase in hospitalizations.
The delta variant is absolutely nothing to play with and is vicious. This virus has been allowed to mutate because of the unvaccinated, and will mutate even more aggressively if allowed to do so by people who refuse to use the gift of life — the vaccine.
There are various debates as to why some people are not getting vaccinated; politics, fear, belief that the vaccine will allow the government to monitor you, vaccination is a personal choice and many others.
There is so much that is not known about the long term effects of the COVID virus. One thing that science has taught us is that anything that enters the body that is not normal to the body will leave a residual effect.
Science has also taught us that all three of the current COVID vaccines are currently effective protections against major illness and death resulting from exposure to the delta virus. What is a great probability is the fact that as the virus continues to mutate, it may finally reach a point where the currents vaccines will not protect you.
So, for those persons who chooses not to get vaccinated, you are not making a decision that will only effect you, but one that can possibly cost some innocent person their life.
You may be choosing, "death by choice."
