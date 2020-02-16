Davos World Economic Summit gives context to Globalism versus Nation-State

The recent world economic summit at Davos Switzerland marks a setting for an analysis of the globalist agenda of the world’s economic elite in comparison with that of advocates of the nation-state system. This comparison finds reference in the online article on that summit entitled Trump at Davos, Challenges Malthusian Agenda.
The nation-state idea in the Western World has Biblical roots (ex. Genesis 11 and Acts 17: 26-27). Here freedom lies in commitment to the Transcendent God, source of wisdom and knowledge. Additionally, in contrast to other forms of life, humans are blessed with creativity as a special gift from God.
Within this framework, our first president, George Washington, with Alexander Hamilton, modeled a Christian based political economy featuring “Government Directed Free Enterprise.” On Christian principles, the government orchestrated fiscal policy to embolden and generate creativity in its citizenry. This is to be differentiated from Adam Smith style laissez faire which keys on the baser instincts of man giving rise to a culture centered on humans as means to an end rather than ends in themselves.
In contrast to the Christian-based nation-state system of our founders, globalism centers on the premise of 18th century British economist, T. R. Malthus, that humans, like other beasts of the earth, were constrained to nature’s limits with little basis for creativity. Hence the globalists assumption that the earth should reach and maintain a human population range down to the two billion level. Lets now address a few eventualities, premised on Malthusian thought, prompting this negative prognosis.
For starters, the 21st century began with UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s prescription for a global ethic centered on de-legitimizing the world nation-state system. Its premise found reference explicitly in the phrase, “from monologue to dialogue”, meaning transferring our value base from the Transcendent God to shared human experience. Accordingly, the UNESCO prescription for world peace dropped the concept of absolute truth. Truth was rather to be relative to ever-changing situations, with no God-ordained absolute boundaries.
This view linked UNESCO to the exclamation of Mao Zedong, mid- 20th century dictator of China, that “The East Wind prevails over the West Wind.” For, with the Vietnam War, flirtation with Eastern Philosophy began, centered on God as Immanent in the Eastern sense, earth-based, not transcendent.
Spinning off this trend, US leaders, in competition with the Soviet Union for allies in the third world, re-defined democracy contextually in imitation of Soviet style elitism. Hence academia coined the term, “The Elitist Pluralist Equilibrium Model” which gave birth to pluralism with its bent to produce values from an ever-evolving human dialogue. Accordingly, thinking “outside the box” of the dialogue rendered the thinker an extremist, or worse.
Pivotally instrumental in nurturing this philosophical framework was Zbigniew Brzezinski’s book, “Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era”, advocating the US, Europe and Japan as collectively world leaders. As a model to the world, each of these should, Brzezinski proffered, decrease their capacity for growth as an avenue to reaching an equilibrium in world population.
With the Green-New Deal on the horizon, Malthusian based globalism marks the crisis of our time.
