Current home style, what do buyers expect to see?

Today’s current decorating styles vary. The most popular styles today include farmhouse style, Scandinavian style and Bohemian style. Farmhouse Style is easy to find in Texas. It includes light filled rooms, rustic touches and comfortable living. Scandinavian style is also very popular, with inexpensive, simple furniture that can fill every room from kitchen to bedroom.
Clutter free and stylish, Scandinavian style appeals to many. Bohemian style fills a house with flowy fabrics, colored rugs and a mix of textured accessories. All of these styles have light-colored neutral walls and comfort in common. Traditional style is still prevalent in many homes, but it is not what buyers are looking for in today’s market.
When buyers look at a home, they all have different expectations but there are a few things that they would like to see. They want to see everything in working order, no holes in the walls, doors that open and close properly, clean floors and walls. Fresh paint never hurts either.
If your house is decorated with a certain style, it will appeal to people who like the same style, but it will be harder for other potential buyers to imagine living in your home. When selling your home, it is best to have a style neutral home, that will appeal to as many buyers as possible.
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.