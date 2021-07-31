Critical Race Theory vs the MLK approach

The fundamental difference between the current progressive focus on critical race theory and the approach sanctioned by Martin Luther King Jr. centers on their respective views on destiny. Critical Race theory beckons us to the past, the 1619 slave ship landing. This event, it argues, is the alleged foundation of White supremacy as our eternal and fundamental trait as a nation.
On the other hand, the MLK approach centers on the US Declaration of Independence birthing the world’s first nation of its kind. This means there were essentially no precedents for this phenomenon. Its only focus is the future. To dwell on the problems and prospects of the past kills its momentum. Yes, the past is always there, in the sense that the document was written in 1776. However, its focus is future in light of the principles it proclaims.
Central to our analysis is the implied premise of Critical Race Theory that the foundational documents of the US reflected white supremacy racism. How the idea of preserving slavery via the white supremacy thesis links logically to the Declaration’s proclamation that “all men are Created Equal” is left unexplained.
This leaves extant the proposition that the issue of slavery and the words of the Declaration of Independence were based in separate thought patterns. One way to address this contrast lies in the progression of the context for modern scientific analysis.
Early western science, as reflected for example via Francis Bacon, featured three key points: empirical evidence, the truth of Scripture and a search for the “Mind of God.” Consequently, early western science could answer three critical questions, how do natural processes work, why do they work that way and what does this all mean. The how lay in empirical analysis, the why in the natural law of order and the meaning in the handiwork of God.
As we moved into the enlightenment and beyond the link to scripture faded. For example, with polygenism, the so-called “scientific” idea emerged that the different races had different parents in the beginning-not all were descended from Adam and Eve. With Social Darwinism we move into the progressive conventions such as Battle Creek Michigan in 1914 which endorsed eugenics, some races were seen as not as highly evolved as others.
Finally, we arrive at the central feature of modern critical race theory: the assumption that blacks are yet in the mode of slavery in the sense of being eternal victims. Likewise, whites are frozen into the role of ever the white supremist. Thus, is Critical Race Theory frozen in the past, a reactionary theory.
On the other hand, the MLK approach emphasizes the progress of the individual in the sense of colorblindness, marching toward MLK’s dream of descendants of former slaves working and playing with sons of slave holders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.