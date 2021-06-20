Dear Fathers,
Whoohoo! It’s Father’s Day and don’t you worry about a thing. As I compose this letter, I hope I get all up in your feelings and there will be no getting around it.
Fathers, I cannot express my gratitude enough when I see you standing with your families and the children smiling and frolicking with a gleeful heart. When you are with your children (young or adulthood), you provide a sense of stability. You give them hope of a better tomorrow and a telescopic glimpse of endless possibilities. When you stand by your children, they will stand by you. Your children will hold your hand, grasp your legs, kiss your forehead, bring you the remote, feed your frenzies, give you a home designed manicure and pedicure, purchase your favorite gifts on holidays, and even call or face-time you just to say, ”I love you.”
Dads, every second of every day, someone is being inspired and touched by your presence and persona. You were uniquely created to win, win, and win! The male gender has been under assault since the beginning of creation, and due to your remarkable resilience and potent DNA, be assured you are making a difference in the lives of your children. Use your super power of love through fishing, building, biking, reading, mowing lawns, singing, writing, swimming, tea time, dress up, or whatever it may be to connect with your children and make them happy. Dads, you’re the one who can alter a child’s world for the better or for worse. For that reason, find your happy place with them.
If perhaps you are not a father, our Heavenly Father is more than capable to become your father while you’re experiencing this journey on Earth. He sits on the circle of the Earth and has pre-woven your life like a tapestry. God knows the dynamics he has placed in each of you, because you are the apple of his eye.
Fathers, I challenge you to keep believing and praying for your families and witness the miracles you need in your life. Teach your children to fear and reverence Father-God. There is something clean and holy about fearing the Lord. We need to be convinced according to Scriptures, “the fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge.”
And to my deceased father, Pops, I cannot emphasize enough how much it meant just to know you were always there — always caring, always sharing, and always everything a father could be. I want to tell you during your absence, just how special you are to me. I am my father’s daughter.
To my husband, Phil; there are lots of dads in the world, but I got the one who was just what I needed for our children. Eat, drink, and be merry —Happy Father’s Day!
Chris Tyson is an eccentric and retired public school educator of 32 years of service. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
