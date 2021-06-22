Country roads of my childhood

Country dirt roads as we once knew them are hard to find these days, but in rural South Dakota where I spent my childhood, unless obstructed by river or stream, the local townships were divided into grids, 640 acres each, with a country dirt road bordering each square mile. Within the grid pattern would be farms and a one-room country school house located in close enough proximity so that children could walk to school. This we all did.
We lived one and one-half miles from Pleasant Hill School, District # 57 and we walked the distance both ways daily. We left home at 8 A.M. and arrived before the school bell was rung at 9 which indicated the beginning of the school day. During extreme weather my dad would take us or pick us up after school but that didn’t happen very often, for we were accustomed to cold weather and we walked and everyone else did too.
Putting a pencil to it: 3 miles a day x 170 days (number of days in the school year) = 510 miles each school year, multiplied times our years of elementary school = a distance of over 4080 miles that we walked during our first eight years of school. So we walked the equivalent of the distance between New York City and San Francisco which is 4,139 miles. This does not include the countless times we walked to our friends’ homes or walked the ½ mile to and from our mailbox during the summer months.
We walked along, dreaming our childhood dreams, watching the ever-changing shape and character of the clouds in the sky. In spring, we heard the trilling song of the meadowlarks as they sat atop the fence posts along the way. I practiced imitations of the individual birds and can to this day do an almost perfect imitation of a meadowlark’s song. Each season had its unique sights, sounds and smells. In winter the landscape was white, the snow crunchy and we sometimes took our sleds so we could coast down the hills along the way. We never carried books home from school, as school homework was not known to us.
My mom would caution us to “stay on the road where you are safe and not wander off” and a generation later I would caution our children, “be sure to stay off the road (or street) so you will be safe”. What a difference a generation makes.
Since ample grass grew along the roadsides during the summertime, when pastures were over-grazed our milk cows which numbered about 9 or 10 would be driven out onto the roads twice a day to graze. Herding the milk cows was considered kids’ work and we would open the farm gate and urge the cattle on their way down the drive way unto the nearby roads. The cows would walk and graze and we would keep abreast or slightly ahead of them so if they strayed too far we could turn them around and head them back toward home. Graze, walk and turn them around…graze, walk and turn them around: this was the routine for at least one hour.
Usually these herding exercises were uneventful, but at other times the cattle would be restless and ornery and try to stray down a neighbor’s driveway or through a field gate. They would stand in knee high grass and stick their dumb heads through a fence to eat what was growing on the other side.
A cow’s tail normally hangs straight down, and isn’t a pretty tail at best. But when they became restless and stuck their tails straight up in the air, it struck terror in my heart for I knew they were going to run away and scatter far and wide. I hated the sight the dumb beasts running off, tails in the air, hell-bent in the wrong direction. When this happened I would have to walk back home to get help rounding them up.
I often wished my folks had armed me with a cannon or a sawed off shotgun to use during these times. Our farm dog helped some but only up to the point when the tails were hoist in defiance of my control, then it was overwhelming for the dog or me.
Herding was not my favorite pastime during the summer months, but I did a lot of it. Circumstances required that we spend time alone while herding along the roads and of necessity we learned to consider our own company worthwhile, a valuable lesson in itself.
Many years later when I was relating this story, a Texan friend who had a small ranch told me that cows cannot stick their tails up in the air. Maybe Texas cows cannot but South Dakota cows raise theirs straight up with only the tasseled end lopping over at tail’s end. I am absolutely an expert on what cow’s tails can do when inspired to run off into the sunset. I have witnessed it and I know mentally stable people who will testify to it.
