In Austin, Texas's capitol city, you got a strong hint that officials were serious about the coronavirus threat. Mayor Steve Adler, on March 6, shut down the 34thannual South by Southwest festival (SXSW).
Perhaps it was – for Texas and the United States – a "canary in the coal mine," raisinf awareness internationally about the pandemic virus known as COVID-19.
Founded in 1987 as a musical get-together for bands and fans from around the country, the now 10-day festival has become an international phenomenon.
It spun off other popular and lucrative add-ons –movies, high-tech confabs, xother things.
Attendees and entrepreneurs take advantage of the international attraction: last year's conference attracted more than 400,000 people, a fourth from 106 countries.
Last year's SXSW brought an estimated $356 million to the area economy.
On March 2, SXSW officials said the festival would go on as planned – despite cancellation by companies like Facebook and Apple.
But by Friday, March 6, Adler, advised by 13 medical specialists, canceled SXSW, and declared a local disaster.
A week later, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had his own announcement, on what would have been SXSW's opening day -- Friday the 13thof March -- perhaps an omen?
Abbott, flanked by health care and other officials at a high noon capitol press conference, declared a statewide public health disaster, encompassing all 254 Texas counties.
Within minutes -- almost coincidentally -- University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves announced that UT had canceled classes that day, because of the first Case of COVID-19 had been confirmed within the UT community.
"It is difficult for me to write this," Fenves said in a written announcement, "because the person who tested positive is my wife Carmel. And a second member of my family (who works at UT) is presumed to have COVID-19 as well.
"I have now been tested for the virus, and the three of us are in self-isolation. Carmel and I have compiled a list of individuals who might have recently been in close contact with us.
"UT Health Austin nurses will be reaching out to those on the list who are affiliated with UT to screen them per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines," Fenves wrote.
"If you have had close contact with me or my family members or another person with COVID-19 and you are not exhibiting symptoms, we strongly recommend that you self-isolate starting today.
"You should continue to do so until it has been 14 days since your last contact," Fenves wrote. "If you develop symptoms at any point, please contact your primary care physician. If your symptoms are urgent, please call 911 or seek care immediately at the closest emergency facility."
Fenves later reported that he had not tested positive for the virus.
Gov. Abbott said state law gives broad authority to the governor and health commissioner during crisis times, include allowing them to waive "laws that hinder state agencies' ability to respond to COVID-19."
Among the actions he was taking, he said, were restricting visitations at prisons, nursing homes, and state-run facilities for people with disabilities.
Gov. Abbott also said the state was ramping up rapidly from its meager capability to test for the virus, noting that although only 220 Texans had been tested so far, another 75 were being tested as he spoke.
He said the testing will increase into the thousands as more private labs get involved. There are also drive-through tests growing in major cities, though on-line registration in advance is usually needed.
Bi-Partisan US House Action. . . . With Some Exceptions. . . .
All but 40 Republicans voted for a bi-partisan $8.3 billion emergency response to the coronavirus.
In a vote taken early Saturday morning, the House voted 363-40 for a deal negotiated between Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
One Texas Republican "no" vote was Chip Roy, in Texas' 21stCongressional District – Austin to San Antonio, and half a dozen Hill Country counties.
"We were given a take-it-or-leave-it bill with zero chance to amend it or debate it. None," Roy complained. "Despite being well-intentioned, it puts onerous burdens and mandates on main street employers, while picking winners and losers by carving out big business!"
Former state Sen. Wendy Davis, Roy's Democratic opponent, said "All Texans should be concerned that Chip Roy both opposed efforts to PREVENT this outbreak and now to STOP this outbreak.
"At certain times in our country, people need to lead or get out of the way," Davis's press release said. "I think it's time Chip Roy got out of the way."
—
Contact Dave McNeely at davemcneely111@gmail.com.
