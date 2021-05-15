Conspiracy theories

De-mask precipitously will, if you must, but you know as well as I do that the diabolical conspiracy itself is not over.
The evidence is painfully obvious. Look around — but don’t look too far. You just need to look as far as your closet; that’s how I discovered it: in the pants. Yes, the pants have all conspired, over the course of this long, dark covidean hibernation soused with fear and loathing, that they would just reject our rejection.
I called my dad and told him: a year ago, we were all encouraged to stay home, indoors, not go anywhere; HEB and Brookshire Brothers would bring us groceries, and McNease our pills. Restaurants and other businesses faded into the Phantom Zone. We had no reason to go out, even to leave the house, which used to entail getting presentably dressed.
Hence, like the Romans of old, we let our civilization decay unheeded, and like them, we refused to wear pants. Like Bartleby the Scrivener, we simply preferred not to.
And so the pants, hanging ingloriously forgotten and neglected in the closet, decided upon a bold stratagem to wreak their revenge--- to take up arms against a sea of exercise-less and expanding tummies (nobody has had the heart so far to tell them that pants don’t have arms, but they love the Shakespearean allusion).
The result is as shocking as it is inevitable. Now we reach for a pair of pants, attempt to put them on, and find out to our aghast horror that they don’t fit. They are too small, in the waist. They shrank. That is my dad’s explanation, anyway.
He figures it started with the dungarees and the chinos, and then spread to the sansabelt, and the spineless double-knit.
He said he would have to take some of the evidence down to the labs for analysis, so he took a pair of Dockers, whose loyalty had previously been dubious. I heard him mutter to them, “At long last, britches, have you no sense of decency?”
Eventually he got down to the labs, a Golden and a Chesapeake, whose names are Haldeman and Ehrlichman. But they were no help, and they resented being called back to duty after all these years.
So he turned to his next most reliable adviser: his sister, Anesthesia. He came back to the phone and told me she had said that if he didn’t simmer down he could risk opening up Pandora’s something or other (his hearing has been fading for years now, so he often misses words and makes up substitutes to amuse himself).
He told me “I don’t care about Aunt Dora’s box. Maybe she’ll open it up and find the 16 bits she borrowed from me to put gas in the Desoto she had, the one with the rumble seat where she made her dates sit.”
As you might suppose, our conspiracy- busting conversation deteriorated like the ancient wrinkled tattoo of Spiro Agnew he has had on his left bicep for so long.
He closed by saying he wanted to quit arguing about the conspiracy because had heard down at the barber shop that the fellows there are now attempting to postulate a theory blaming all the trouble on his other dowager sister, Faye. He said “I am not gong to blame anything on Auntie Faye, until the public and the media figure out this other chimera. They don’t even know how to pronounce it correctly.”
He explained that the nefarious Q should be pronounced like a K or a hard C. Ergo, the real culprit in the conspiracy would be pronounced “Cannon” so all we have to do is keep our eyes peeled for a portly private detective played by Bill Conrad—and his pants. Problem solved.
—
Bruce Chabot is a quasi- retired clergyman who lives in Huntsville. As an English teacher and a big fan of grammar and punctuation, he is on a quest to save the world, one coordinating conjunction at a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.