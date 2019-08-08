To address many of the concerns of Huntsville’s Ward 1, my first priority is to protect our residents. We need to update and improve our zoning ordinances to include commercial and industrial options. These options will allow for buffer zones between commercial and residential properties, which will allow our neighborhoods to remain intact. It will also allow our citizens’ private residences to be protected from disturbances.
Infrastructure in Huntsville needs maintenance and improvement. I live near Downtown and I work in Downtown. I also enjoy riding my bike to work and other places throughout the day. There is a lot of maintenance that needs to be done to make our sidewalks user-friendly and our streets safe for other modes of transportation. The City of Huntsville has already commissioned engineers to design a traffic plan which includes multiple phases. This plan allows for bike lanes to be installed and it also allows for a public transportation system for those in need.
The engineer’s plan was revealed at a public meeting a couple of months ago and the plan was discussed openly with citizens who were able to ask questions of the engineer. I am in full support of improving our traffic flow and various modes of transportation in Huntsville.
I also believe in encouraging businesses to come to Huntsville to provide better paying jobs. Many communities compete over these businesses and usually the city that provides the most incentive wins. Our community has a lot to offer and I believe that we can find creative, proactive ways to bring in higher paying jobs. We definitely have a number of educated professionals who would be able to fill these positions.
Currently, there are people working to bring a convention center into Huntsville which will be beneficial to all aspects of Huntsville life including, attracting large conventions, tourism, tax revenue, student sporting events and so much more.
Many people are concerned about activities for children. Although City Council can encourage business to come into Huntsville to provide incentives. The City has direct responsibility over our Parks and Recreation department. We have so many small parks all over Huntsville which are under-utilized. I would love to find a way to make these parks more appealing and give families more options.
I am running to represent the needs of Ward 1. Growth is here and will continue. Ward 1 and all of its history and culture should be protected as more and more people invest in our community. Our city needs to provide for community improvements as it grows.
— Daiquiri Beebe, City Council Candidate for Ward 1
