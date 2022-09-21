Sid Miller is running again for Texas agriculture commissioner. Miller just can’t resist being involved in controversy that puts a black eye on our political system. He was a long time state representative from the Stephenville area—and stumbled several times. Using campaign funds for “investments”, Miller used the interest generated for his own pockets. As ag commissioner, Miller raised several mandatory fees to finance his pet projects. Even the Texas State Auditor raised a question about Miller collecting over $27 million dollars for programs that only cost $20 million to operate. It’s been one mess after the other. His longtime top political consultant was Todd Smith. Miller also hired Mrs.Smith for a highly paid role in his office. Then the Texas Rangers and Travis County authorities indicted Smith for bribery—alleging he used the bribes to award hemp growing licenses to a number of applicants. The Rangers’ affidavit alleges Smith asked $150,000 to guarantee a license, plus $25,000 for a survey as part of the application. Truth is a Texas license to grow hemp costs $100 and no survey is needed. Needless to say, Miller finally cut ties with Smith!
If you are growing timber on your place here’s an opportunity to get some help in prescribed burning to increase timber growth and cut down on the potential of fire damage. The Texas A & M Forest Service is accepting applications for cost share assistance with controlled burning. Application deadline is September 30th. Complete information is available on the Texas Forest Service website, or by calling your nearby TFS office.
Farmers in Anderson, Freestone, Leon and Limestone counties who made some hay will have a chance to exhibit their wares on October 25 in Teague. What’s called the Quad County Hay Show and Educational Program will take place from 8:30 a.m. till noon at the Teague Community Center. Dr. Vanessa Corriher-Olson with Texas A & M will focus her remarks on fertilizer costs and how to develop a winter pasture program that fits our cow folks. Vanessa will also discuss eliminating unwanted grass and weeds from hay meadows. Darren Rozell owns Rozell Sprayers in Tyler and he will discuss sprayer calibration and eliminating herbicide drift. Lunch will be served at noon. Then hay test results and awards from the four county hay contest will be presented. Registration fee is $20 and includes breakfast and lunch. Call the Extension Office to enter the hay show by September 30th and to confirm your reservation for the Teague gathering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.