Relationships after the death of a spouse

When older people remarry or become involved in a relationship after the death of a spouse it is considered by some as disrespectful to the deceased. That is an unfortunate mind set. In the not too distant past, there was a culture in India that expected a widow to throw herself on her husband’s burning funeral pyre and perish with him. This was called Suttee or Sati and I would give a big thumbs down to that bit of weirdness. In our culture, after experiencing a good marriage, it is not uncommon for the surviving spouse to be receptive to loving another. So how weird is that? It isn’t.
If someone has endured a marriage from hell, they may wish to avoid a relationship with anyone ever again. However, if marriage was good, a subsequent relationship may be welcome and a blessing for both. Family members can present major problems for these companionships, because they feel it is a betrayal of someone whose place they do not want filled by another. Understandable. But really rather dumb.
Think of it this way. When grandma or grandpa has a special friend they spend time with, no one has to be concerned with: “Who will pick her up?” “She must be so lonely.” “We should have her over more often.” “I guess we should take her with us on vacation”. “I worry about her over there by herself.” “We really need to get her one of those Safety Call Systems to wear around her neck.”
Truth be known, when a grandparent has a dating friend, there is no need for a rope around their neck with a push button on it. They are probably eating out in better restaurants and more often than anyone else in the family and chances are good they are neither bored nor lonely. So be grateful. Look on the plus side. Your beloved elder has a “social sitter” and that is a good thing.
However, if Gramma has latched on to a shifty-eyed sleaze who was looking for a “nurse” or a “purse” he should be shooed away. How? Easy. Don’t hurt him but by all means scare him away. Kids and grandkids instinctively know how to do that. In most cases it is making “the keeper” feel appreciated that may require more effort and talent on the part of family members. Of course it is ideal if the offspring on both sides approve of the relationship.
Can’t say as I recommend marriage for octogenarians. Everyone else, yes: octogenarians, no. The complications of estates, two homes filled with a lifetime of stuff, the 24/7 compatibility challenges and health problems may preclude marriage as a sensible option. My opinion of course. When I let my mind ponder how my husband would feel about a boyfriend in my life, I would see him in my mind’s eye, a slight smile on his lips saying, “Go for it, girl.” He didn’t have a jealous bone in his body, nor did I. I would feel the same way if the situation was reversed. It was an emotion neither of us considered justified.
Caring for another person after a spouse’s death need not diminish what was felt for that spouse. In a way it is a compliment: Your marriage was obviously so good that you would welcome the experience of a loved one in your life once again!
The brain has the capacity to compartmentalize. There would be a husband compartment and a new love compartment. They don’t compete, interfere with or diminish each other. They are just there, individual and separate. And dear. And special.
Viewpoints differ and I do not expect everyone to agree with me. I spoke to a group of mature women on this topic once and most seemed very accepting but one followed me out of the building and after declaring her widowhood status, she proceeded to tell me what an unfeeling heartless person I was. I had to assume she hadn’t yet been asked out on a dinner date to a nice restaurant. More’s the pity.
–
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nfladosgmail.com
