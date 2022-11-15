It may have been having to memorize important historical documents and poems that made poetry such an important part of our reading and writing habits when my generation was in grade school. We all learned to recite the Gettysburg address and the Preamble to the Constitution but also many of the old traditional poems such as The House By the Side of the Road. “There are hermit souls that live withdrawn, In the peace of their self-content” etc. etc. and five stanzas later ends with the words, “Let me live in my house by the side of the road, And be a friend to man.” I had two over-achieving friends who could recite Gunga Din by Rudyard Kipling from beginning to end and that poem is pages and pages long. Occasionally they would recite the entire poem at parties when asked to do so. It was spell-binding.
Sitting at a table with seven other people last week I asked, how many remembered, “One two, buckle my shoe” and they all joined in with “Three four, shut the door. Five six , pick up sticks. Seven eight, lay them straight. Nine ten, You Big Fat Hen!”
By the time we were in fifth or sixth grad we all had Autograph Books in which our friends wrote messages usually in the form of poetry albeit some of it was pure nonsense which usually rhymed. Things like:
“What a funny bird a mule are. His hair is short, but thick. Some of him is head and tail, but most of him is kick.”
The traditional “Roses are red, Violets are blue” ditty was mutilated unmercifully. My fifth grade boyfriend wrote in my Autograph Book, “Roses are red, Violets are blue, Rain on the roof reminds me of You. Drip Drip Drip.” I should have knocked the puddin’ out of him for that. But of course I didn’t, after all, he was my boyfriend. I wonder what ever happened to Teddy!
Children of the past, repeated poetry as they played hopscotch, skipped rope, learned the sequence of the Books of the Bible or the number of days in the months. Rhymes were used to learn and help them remember.
I like silly poems and limericks and have written many of them throughout my lifetime.
“One bright day in the middle of the night,
Two old boys got up to fight.
Back to back, they faced the other.
Drew their knives and shot each other.
The deaf policemen heard the noise,
Aimed his knife and shot the boys.
If you believe this tale’s not true,
Ask the blind man he saw it too.”
Author Unknown.
What a delightful bit of doggerel. This one has been in my family for generations.
Norwegian mothers would recite the following rhyme as they played at counting their children’s fingers:
Tommer tot (thumb)
Slate pot (point finger)
Long struder (long finger)
Jaela mule (ring finger)
Icka tahma toma not ( pinkie finger)
This little ditty has probably evolved into unrecognizable Norwegian as it passed through generations of English speaking Norwegian-Americans.
When I wrote and shared limericks during my years working as a nurse, I will admit some of them had a bite to them. But it was in many cases a way to find closure to a situation.
There once was a nurse named Pat
There once was a nurse named Min
Who was scratched on her toe by her cat.
Whose uniform seat was worn thin,
They put her to bed, examined her head
Her purple lace pants, could be seen at a glance
And they ordered a CAT scan STAT. And may account for the Orderly’s grin.
It is my wish that poetry has remained a part of your life. I still love reading, writing and memorizing it. But Gunga Din, really now!!! I only know the last line, “You are a better man than I am, Gunga Din.”
