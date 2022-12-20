Minimalism prompts us to precede estate planning with serious thinking about what we will NOT leave behind. We often call this “stuff” or “junk,” for good reason. If we should come face to face with where we are in life and the legacy we want, it may result in changing course from accumulation to disposal, from acquisition to dispersal. Once we decide to cut back, the challenge is to follow through.
In Part I we discussed embracing minimalism, a modern term for getting rid of stuff you just don’t need in order to live a productive and satisfying life. We raised questions such as: what do I own that I really need to sustain my life and that of my family? Losing everything, what must I absolutely replace? What serves a specific purpose in my home and life? What adds value to my life, rather than merely temporary comfort or amusement?
Do you know of certain “stuff” you would not want your children to have to handle with your estate, perhaps the same things you found with your parents’ belongings? Liquidate it now. Being minimal means promoting the things we most value and discarding what distract us. It is a lifestyle that urges us to be intentional, proactive - and considerate.
If we agree we have more things than we really need, what next? We establish rules and goals for retention and disposal. Rules address practical-use items versus sentimental items. Has it been used in the past year or two? Goals address steps and priorities. What needs to be kept until or even after death?
You can hire a professional organizer these days. However, simply rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic will not avoid the looming crisis later on. Some things need to go – now.
Downsizing comes easier for seniors, who should have the interest and make the time to reduce the clutter as the clock ticks, positioned as they are to ask the tough questions. What is valuable enough to keep until death? What is valuable enough to give away right now? They remember combing through others’ estates and longing to save their own heirs time and effort - and money.
Voluminous records, documents, and myriad stacks of paper pose a challenge for the survivor. Every piece of paper has to be touched in case it is valuable or cash is mixed in with it. Photos and photo albums are a particular challenge. These take up lots of space and likely will be the first items younger heirs toss.
Consider scanning or paying to scan precious photos and papers into digital format and sharing with other family members, immediately. Then, dispose of the original photos: it may be painful because you’ve saved them for so long, but what value have they when you now have crisp, clear, labeled and dated digital copies in each family member’s hands?
Eliminating out-of-date documents and papers will save hours of reviewing when stressful times comes. Get rid of as much paper as possible, including books, magazines, pamphlets, old phone directories, etc. I know a man who reduced multiple five-drawer filing cabinets to one computer memory stick by systematically scanning photos, licenses, and other important records. Each member of his family now has their own copy.
Sell or donate anything you have not touched in two years, anything you know you can honestly live without. If you are not cooking as often, consider gifting a younger couple with kitchen utensils no longer needed.
Not listening to CDs or watching movies on DVD anymore, then get rid of them. Sell or give them away, and make a collector’s day. Go through closets and dispose of clothing no longer needed. How many pants, dresses, and shoes do we really need if our name is not Marcos? Keep favorites, eliminate clothes you avoid wearing, and buy more favorites if you need a reward. Bless the homeless while scrutinizing and cleaning out closets.
You have exercise equipment but are you using it? Does it work? A fit someone out there would like it. Find them. Likewise, if you use a lawn service, why keep major lawn maintenance equipment or products? Maybe a few “puttering” tools are all that’s needed now.
Consider wildlife, which live their entire lives without accumulating a single belonging. We’re not animals, but there’s an untamed freedom we totally miss with our lives constantly harassed by excess belongings nipping at our heels.
Some people may decide they can live in a smaller house. Others discover they need only one house. Still others may find they do not need a third bedroom in their apartment just to store extra stuff. The idea is to adopt a mindset that promotes efficiency, practicality, utility, and thrift, integrated with controlling one’s life and possessions. I know someone who reduced his need for square footage by 65 percent.
At some point you may even decide you can live with one vehicle, like the greatest generation once did. We got there. Trading two cars for one makes good sense economically. It’s worth a thought when the kids are well gone, and yes, it does require better planning.
Minimalism isn’t the answer for everyone, but everyone should consider minimalizing. You may not take it all the way to its conclusion, but you will create more living space for you and your family once you start, and wealth for others when you finish. Don’t let your storage company, government, landlord or even your heirs decide where your stuff goes. While you’re still in charge – you make the call!
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 43 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and he is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. He is a member of University Heights Baptist Church. You can reach him at ggblair47@gmail.com.
