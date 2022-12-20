A reputable biographer stated that Teddy Roosevelt could quote verbatim from a book he had read 10 years before which would indicate Roosevelt was blessed with what is commonly called a photographic memory or eidetic memory. Charles Darwin and Nicola Tesla are said to have been likewise blessed. I always wanted one of those until I played bridge with someone who had one: Do not play bridge with someone with that kind of memory unless she is your partner, definitely not your opponent. It was my bridge playing friend who explained to me that the gift of total recall is a mixed blessing.
Remembering everything can be a burden. It can be great remembering everything you see and read but unfortunately all the trash and extraneous stuff are remembered as readily as the useful information. So when recalling something it may be deeply surrounded among stuff one wishes to forget and it is necessary to sort through the trash to get to the thing you wish to remember. It is like going through a full waste basket looking for the missing retainer you wear to keep from snoring.
The experts in the field of study where eidetic memory is pertinent are splitting frog hairs regarding the differences between eidetic memory and photographic memory so I will refer to it hereinafter as Scary Memory because there are a great number of things I would like to forget and being unable to do is scary.
I would like to forget the time I inadvertently entered a men’s restroom only to experience a gentleman exiting a nearby stall in the process of zipping up and when hurriedly scooting toward the door colliding with a gentleman entering the men’s room where I wish I wasn’t. That was a cringe-worthy moment I want to forget but I can’t.
Studies are being done to prove that if we don’t have it, we can now get photographic memory by doing certain exercises which seem to me as genuinely unpleasant: dark small room, single light, reading through holes cut in paper, urging one’s mind to remember, repeating the exercise every day for a month and for each day missed adding another week to the effort. Whoa, just let me forget it. I will look it up on my pocket encyclopedia, everyone has one these days. Then there is Siri who can answer most questions . Just this morning at breakfast here at “the home” in a discussion on baldness I could prove it was inherited through the X chromosome of the mother, in spite of my breakfasting acquaintance insisting his mother was not bald. So I read to him from my “pocket encyclopedia” what the experts said about it.
We tend to remember the defining moments in our lives which is a good thing and that would include births, deaths, marriages etc. Everyone old enough remembers where they were and what they were doing on December 7th, 1941 when Pearl Harbor was bombed, VJ Day, when the war ended, November 22nd, 1963 when President Kennedy was assassinated and of course September 11, 2001 when the Twin Towers were destroyed. Some memories are never forgotten.
I no longer wish for or need Scary Memory, I remember enough! If something is forgotten the answer can be found on the spot or shrugged off as unimportant. I am eternally grateful for the notifications on my phone, time, weather and all the other helpful assistance it provides. My Dick Tracy watch can call 911, count my footsteps, do an ECG, report my O2 saturation level, answer my phone and wake me up. It does everything but wash the dishes, but when it dings and tells me it is time to take a deep breath I feel like saying, “ Oh, shut up. I know enough to inhale once in a while.” Like everything else memory is relative.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmal.com
